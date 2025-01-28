Congresswoman Goes Nuclear Over Medal Of Honor Hero (KIA) Being Disgraced In Enraging Fashion

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has come out swinging over the John Chapman/National Medal of Honor Museum controversy.

The legendary 24th STS CCT was killed in March 2002 during the Battle of Takur Ghar in Afghanistan. The SEAL Team 6 team he was attached to retreated under heavy fire leaving Chapman alone and without backup.

The combat controller fought to the brutal and bloody end to save the SEALs he was attached to and the Rangers coming in as the QRF.

He was awarded the Medal of Honor in a situation that was a huge controversy because Britt Slabinski - one of the SEALs who retreated - was also awarded the MoH. There were allegations the Navy attempted to block Chapman's MoH.

You can watch the harrowing footage of Chapman's one-man last stand in the tweet below. It's a punch to the gut and will also fill you with an incredible amount of pride.

Congresswoman Luna goes nuclear over Chapman being disgraced.

The situation is back in the news because the National Medal of Honor Museum will not be giving Chapman his own exhibit. Slabinski, who is on the board, will reportedly be getting one. It seems borderline indefensible to give Slabinski an exhibit and not the man who was left behind.

The decision has enraged many Americans, including many in the Air Force community. That now includes the Congresswoman from Florida, who was in the Air Force and is married to a CCT.

Luna told me the following in an exclusive statement on the topic:

"Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman was one of the world’s most elite special operators. My husband Andy was a combat controller, and I am an Air Force veteran; we know firsthand how men like CCT Chapman leave a legacy that must be honored forever.

It is outrageous that, because of personal interests and self-gratification, the board of this new museum, including Britt Slabinski, who is not only a board member of the museum but also, according to the ISR footage, left Chapman for dead, has decided not to exhibit a brave man like CCT Chapman properly especially since he is the ONLY ever recorded Medal of Honor recipient in US history.

They should be ashamed and embarrassed about their decision to exclude him. They should immediately apologize and order a meritorious exhibit in this museum that honors our nation’s heroes. CCT Chapman will never be forgotten. If the museum wants to continue to play politics, I would caution Americans from visiting."

Luna also previously tweeted her frustration with the situation. I previously reached out to the Museum for a statement on the issue, and specifically asked if Slabinski would get his own exhibit and how the process unfolded.

I was given the following statement:

"The Museum does not play any role in deciding who is awarded the Medal of Honor and does not weigh in when there are discussions in the public arena about the merits of who is or who may be awarded the Medal. The mission of the National Medal of Honor Museum is to preserve the legacies and stories of those who have received the Medal and to share their examples as inspiration to current and future generations of Americans to live with purpose, being willing to take courageous action on behalf of others in their own communities when a moment requires it.

It is not possible to tell 3,500+ stories in detail in the Museum at one time. The stories told, images selected, and individuals highlighted at opening represent the first of many rotations of stories which the Museum plans to tell long into the future."

Instead of having a standalone exhibit that was earned with his life and blood, "Master Sergeant Chapman’s story will be included in a Museum exhibit outlining the history of the Medal of Honor. This will include his photo with the following language and a portion of the related drone footage," the museum added.

It's hard to look at this situation and not get upset. The optics alone are terrible. Again, how can the man on the mission who retreated reportedly be getting his own exhibit, but the man who fought until his dying breath not?

The reactions haven't stopped pouring in, and a petition demanding something be done is also blowing up.

You can read the petition here.

The good news is there is still plenty of time for the National Medal of Honor Museum to step up and do the right thing before it opens in March.

If not, it seems like the anger won't subside. Now, one of the most popular members of the government is openly slamming the museum for its disgraceful decision to not adequately feature Chapman.

It seems like the situation has already escalated to a point nobody imagined. Instead of the focus being on all the heroes who have earned the MoH, it's now on what's happening to John Chapman and his legacy.

Any hero who gave their life in a one-man stand has done more than enough to earn their own exhibit, and that's the overwhelming feeling from everyone reaching out to me.

Do you have thoughts about whether Chapman deserves his own exhibit?