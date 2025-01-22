Medal Of Honor Hero (KIA) Disgraced In Disgusting Fashion

Medal of Honor legend John Chapman reportedly has been humiliated in completely unacceptable fashion, and the people responsible don't want to talk about it.

Chapman, an Air Force combat controller with the 24th STS, was killed in March 2002 during Operation Anaconda in the Battle of Takur Ghar.

The SEAL Team 6 team he was attached to, which included fellow MoH recipient Britt Slabinski, retreated down the mountain under heavy fire and left Chapman alone.

The 24th STS CCT fought like an absolute animal as he engaged enemy fighters while critically wounded. Chapman would continue fighting alone to save a group of Army Rangers flying into the area to save him.

The video below narrated by "Alone at Dawn" author Dan Schilling does an exceptional job of summarizing what happened. There's no way you can watch it without feeling immense pride and patriotism for Chapman while also questioning how the SEALs could have left him alone.

John Chapman reportedly humiliated by National Medal of Honor Museum.

Chapman's actions becoming public years after the fact also led to a brutal controversy between the Air Force and Navy for one simple reason:

The Navy SEALs abandoning Chapman to die is inexcusable - no matter the reason the SEALS thought they had to do it.

There have long been allegations the Navy tried to block Chapman's Medal of Honor upgrade from the Air Force Cross. When Chapman was going to get upgraded no matter what, the Navy got one for Slabinski - the SEAL Team 6 commando who left.

The full truth has never been known about who might have attempted to do what behind closed doors, but both men now have the MoH. The issue seemingly quieted down, but has, once again, blown up over allegations and reporting that Slabinski - not Chapman - will be prominently featured in the museum in Texas. Slabinski is also a board member. Chapman will be relegated to being featured in a minor role, the extent of which is currently unclear.

Lori Chapman Longfritz, a family member of John Chapman, broke the news in early January. You can read the full post below.

The popular military YouTube page Valhalla VFT took a deeper dive into the issue and reported that Chapman would not get an exhibit, but one of the men who left him behind alone on the mountain would.

Naturally, this grabbed my interest. How can John Chapman reportedly not get one of the 200 exhibits, but the man who left the scene does? On its face, that doesn't make sense at all. Not even a little bit.

Not only did Chapman pull off one of the most heroic actions ever, he should have earned two MoHs. The first one, for his actions when initially abandoned and the second for his actions to save the Rangers coming onto the scene. Instead, it took years for him to just get one that was more deserved.

Furthermore, Chapman's actions were the first ever recorded MoH. He's one of the most famous Medal of Honor winners ever. He might even be the most famous.

I reached out multiple times to the National Medal of Honor Museum for a point-blank explanation of why Chapman isn't getting his own exhibit, and I received no response.

Not a single response after multiple attempts over the course of several days. Nobody at the museum apparently had the time of day to explain why John Chapman - an American hero who died defending fellow servicemen - isn't getting his own exhibit but another man from the same mission who retreated reportedly is.

In what world does any of that make sense? In what world does it make even a little bit of sense? Throw in the fact Slabinski will, and factor in that he's on the board, and the optics couldn't be worse.

Hopefully, the National Medal of Honor Museum comes to its senses and does the right thing by giving Chapman his standalone exhibit. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.