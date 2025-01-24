Medal Of Honor Hero (KIA) Being Disgraced Enrages Americans, Reactions Pour In

Reactions are continuing to pour in as the controversy surrounding John Chapman and the National Medal of Honor Museum grows.

News recently broke that the legendary Air Force 24th STS CCT would not receive a standalone exhibit when the museum opens in March.

The decision is nothing short of shocking. Chapman was killed in March 2022 after being abandoned on a mountain in Afghanistan when the SEAL Team 6 team he was attached to retreated under fire.

He fought to the bloody end to save the SEALs and the Rangers were coming in as a QRF force. Britt Slabinski - one of the men who retreated - also earned the Medal of Honor and will reportedly receive his own exhibit. He's also on the board of the museum.

Americans voice support for John Chapman.

The optics are nothing short of horrific for the museum, and the museum's current strategy seems to be one of silence.

While the National MoH Museum might not want to discuss the disgraceful situation, many Americans are speaking up. A petition in support of Chapman getting his own exhibit has more than 15,500 signatures as of publication.

Below are some of the comments on the petition:

The disrespect being shown to Msgt. John Chapman and his family is a stain on the honor of this nation. As the widow of a Marine combat veteran I can only imagine what his family is going through right now. I am disheartened that the National Medal of Honor Museum is denying this hero the recognition he more than earned at the cost of his own life. Please reconsider this poor decision and give him the recognition his acts of extreme valor deserve.

Why would the only MOH Recipient to have been video'd during the actions that resulted in his MOH not have an exhibit while one of the SEAL's that left him to fight alone is going to get an exhibit? Does not make sense and quite frankly it looks bad this needs to be fixed ASAP! The real Hero of that battle didn't come home alive.

Do the right thing and give John Chapman the respect he deserves. He saved more lives than other people who are being highlighted. He fought for the safe rescue of his brothers while in the process of losing his own life. Do the right thing!

The first-of-its-kind ISR footage supporting MSgt. Chapman's Medal of Honor alone make it worth a permanent exhibit apart from the museum's proposed timeline. Coupled with the extraordinary nature of his sacrifice despite being abandoned in contradiction of military values, he clearly deserves a prominent exhibit.

To not include the first modern era, video recorded MoH (and first Air Force award in 50 years) in one of the 200 stand alone visits is a travesty that needs to be rectified.

You know what is right, just do it.

Please fix this horrible situation and have a proper exhibit for John Chapman, a true hero!

MSgt Chapman is the first medal of Honor to be captured recorded for all to see, it more than merits a place to be seen.

It’s a disgrace to MSgt. Chapman, his family, any of us that have ever worn the uniform and all Americans. This is as simple as a USAF CCT out operated the elite DEVGRU operators on that day and Team guys can’t handle it. The first ever MOH caught on ISR and what is done? Chapman gets left behind for a 2nd time by Team guys. Ironic that integrity is left out of the core values of the Teams. What a shock. Be better and get this fixed.

I lived and fought out of Chapman AF. This great American was already recognized as a paragon to American fighting men and women very early on in the war in Afghanistan. His memory and legacy of service and selfless sacrifice should not be diminished or forgotten.

Time for this wrong to be righted, it’s as simple as that.

Having read Alone At Dawn and listening to and seeing the video of his heroic actions, it is a disgrace John is not honored while the man who stole his story and serves on the board is. Do not be cowards and leave John behind again.

National Medal of Honor Museum you know what needs to be done. Show some Honor and do it.

Please do right by John Chapman

For those of you who might not know, Chapman's Medal of Honor was the first ever captured on video. The footage is harrowing. There's not an action movie on the planet capable of matching it.

There's still time for the National Medal of Honor Museum to do the right thing. Let's hope it does. There's no reason for John Chapman to not have a standalone exhibit. It's the right thing to do. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.