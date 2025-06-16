Something Unexpected Found In Antarctica, Raises Lots Of Questions

Radio waves were found transmitting under the ice in Antarctica, and there's no clear explanation.

Something very strange was discovered in Antarctica, and there doesn't appear to be a clear explanation.

There have long been rumors and theories about something being under the ice in Antarctica. The theories go all the way back to Nazi Germany, there's the popular movie "The Thing" and plenty of chatter online.

Of course, none of it has ever been proven, but as we know, that hardly stops people from speculating. It's pretty similar to all the nonstop chatter about whatever the CIA might be finding or the Soviets fighting aliens.

*RELATED: Did Aliens Secretly Fight Soviet Soldiers? CIA Document Raises Strange Questions*

Radio waves discovered in Antarctica.

A group of researchers using the Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna discovered radio waves being transmitted deep under the surface, according to Fox News.

Initially, the belief was that balloons could be used to study the area because there's not supposed to be radio wave interference, according to the same report. Seemingly to the surprise of everyone, radio waves were discovered under the ice sheet.

"The radio waves that we detected were at really steep angles, like 30 degrees below the surface of the ice," Stephanie Wissel, associate professor of physics, astronomy and astrophysics from Penn State, explained in a release, according to Fox News.

It's believed the radio waves traveled through *THOUSANDS* of kilometers of rock in order to be detected.

If that sounds wild, I suggest you buckle up because it gets even crazier:

There's no known source for the radio waves.

One of the theories researches have is that it could be gray matter, but that's unproven at this time. For now, nobody seems to have a clue as to what could be causing the radio waves.

Now, does this mean there's a secret Nazi base - one of the most popular and easily debunked theories online - under Antarctica?

Absolutely not, but I'm sure this won't stop speculation about many options from soaring. More than anything, it goes to show how we simply don't know what's going on everywhere on the planet.

Whether it's deep in the ocean or deep under Antarctica, there are a lot of mysteries out there.

What do you think caused the radio waves? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.