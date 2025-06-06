CIA Program Allegedly Found Human-Like Aliens On The Moon And In Other Places: DETAILS

An insane claim about the CIA finding aliens on the moon has resurfaced.

There are few topics on the internet more fascinating than chatter about UFOs and potential aliens zipping around the sky.

Nobody knows the truth about what's going on, and the speculation is a lot of fun to dissect. That now includes a viral claim involving the moon, CIA and aliens.

Did the CIA find aliens on the moon?

Ingo Swann claimed in 1998 that he took part in a CIA remote viewing program that discovered human-like aliens on the moon, according to the Daily Mail.

Swann claimed he knew the government was aware of an alien base on the moon, and the creatures could sense his remote viewing.

To be clear, there have been multiple trips to the moon, and nobody has ever, as far as we know, found proof of aliens. However, Swann's claim isn't a one-off.

The CIA publicly released a document decades ago that claimed aliens hadn't just been found on the moon with remote viewing. They were here among us, and could seemingly pass as humans.

The declassified CIA document claims aliens were on one of Saturn's moons, Mount Hayes in Alaska, and in South America and Africa.

You can see the declassified CIA report and a drawing of the creatures below.

This also isn't the first time CIA documents have raised serious questions about aliens. A different declassified document alleged Soviet soldiers might have fought multiple aliens after taking down a UFO.

You can see that document below.

Are aliens real or are we being played? We might never know, but the topic continues to be fascinating. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.