Congresswoman Brutally Slams Disgusting Medal Of Honor Military Controversy

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is keeping up the fight to make sure John Chapman gets the respect he paid for with his life.

The former 24th STS CCT - a Tier One Air Force asset - is at the center of a very ugly military controversy with the National Medal of Honor Museum.

Chapman was killed in March 2002 during the Battle of Takur Ghar when the SEAL Team 6 team he was attached to retreated under heavy gunfire. The 24th STS didn't retreat.

He stood his ground, killing terrorist fighters at close range and fighting through multiple gunshot wounds. His actions didn't just save the ST6 operators. They also saved the QRF landing on the mountain.

Yet, he's not receiving a standalone exhibit at the museum. Britt Slabinski - a museum board member - is getting his own. Slabinski was one of the SEAL Team 6 operators who left Chapman alone during the gunfight.

You can watch the bone-chilling footage of Chapman's last stand in the video below.

Anna Paulina Luna slams National Medal of Honor Museum.

The Republican Congresswoman from Florida, who is a former member of the Air Force and married to a CCT, has been one of the strongest voices in America for raising awareness about the disrespect Chapman is facing.

She's not backing down with the museum set to open on March 25th. She joined Nate Cornacchia of Valhalla VFT to discuss the controversy, and Paulina Luna didn't mince words.

"I'm telling you right now that if the museum does not do the right thing that they are going to bring a terrible reputation on their own museum. And they should probably change the name to the Medal of Dishonor Museum because really what they're doing in this entire event is they're taking that medal and they're turning it political. It is a slap in the face to everyone who was on that board. To everyone that is in that museum being displayed because of the fact they are handling this in such a grotesque way," Paulina Luna said during the interview.

She further pushed the museum to "do the right thing" and give Chapman the recognition and respect he deserves.

You can watch the full interview below.

I've been sounding the alarm on this situation for months, and unfortunately, the National Medal of Honor Museum doesn't appear interested in giving Chapman his own exhibit.

The museum previously gave me the following statement when asked for comment:

"The Museum does not play any role in deciding who is awarded the Medal of Honor and does not weigh in when there are discussions in the public arena about the merits of who is or who may be awarded the Medal. The mission of the National Medal of Honor Museum is to preserve the legacies and stories of those who have received the Medal and to share their examples as inspiration to current and future generations of Americans to live with purpose, being willing to take courageous action on behalf of others in their own communities when a moment requires it.

It is not possible to tell 3,500+ stories in detail in the Museum at one time. The stories told, images selected, and individuals highlighted at opening represent the first of many rotations of stories which the Museum plans to tell long into the future."

Now, the museum is opening in a week, and people are still incredibly unhappy. There's still time to do the right thing. Let's hope the pressure being applied by Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna and others convinces the museum to give Chapman the recognition he paid for with his blood and life when others ran away.