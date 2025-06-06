Angel Reese, Who Complains About Being Sexualized, Shakes Her Giant Butt And Gets Spanked During Podcast

The WNBA's MeBounds Queen is BACK, baby! Yes! And I thought this would be a slow Friday in June.

Thanks, Angel Reese!

Everyone's favorite basketball player was back at it Thursday, once again proving that she's full of shit by shaking her ass in a pair of skin-tight pants after famously complaining about the online sexualization of her.

A tale as old as time, really: Angel Reese bitching about people sexualizing her, only to then turn around and … post some THIRST on social media. Whether it's the SI Swimsuit shoot, or just good, old-fashioned half-naked Instagram pictures, Angel is always showing up on my timeline with something hanging out.

Either that, or for missing 14 lay-ups in a row. Either-or.

And, of course, she once complained about being sexualized in a postgame breakdown after an NCAA tournament loss to Caitlin Clark.

Gee, I can't imagine why!

Angel Reese shakes it for the haters!

Yeah, can't figure out why dudes would get creepy online with Angel Reese. It's a mystery!

Look, you can't have your cake and eat it too. You can't make comments like this, and then do things like that.

Just can't do it.

Yeah …. doesn't work. Sorry. The math doesn't add up on this one.

Now, obviously, people shouldn't be sending Angel Reese death threats. I'll go ahead and get that disclaimer out of the way now so the #MOB doesn't attack me on this quiet Friday in June.

But other than that? Yeah, sorry, I ain't buying that pity party when you turn around and post a video of yourself shaking your ass with someone named Sexyy Red.

By the way, we have any Sexyy Red fans in the house today?! Show of hands? Anyone? Bueller? Okeedokee then. Moving on!

It's been a tough start to the season for Angel. She's been widely mocked online for just being an awful – and I mean truly awful – offensive basketball player. She lost to Caitlin Clark. She threw a tantrum in the process. She accused Indiana fans of being racist, again.

She was proven wrong, again.

Tough looks.

At least her – and her ass – had a good time with Sexyy Red.

Silver linings.