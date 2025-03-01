Woke TV Star Brutally Crushed For Stupid Trump/Zelensky Tweet

Andy Cohen might want to stop weighing in on politics, judging from a hot take he cooked up on X.

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky met Friday at the White House over a proposed mineral rights deal for continued American support in the war against Russia.

It turned into an epic disaster.

The meeting went sideways when Zelensky appeared to try to lecture Trump and Vice President JD Vance. It was off to the races, and it ended with Trump kicking the Ukrainian leader out of the White House.

It's now very unclear what will happen with the proposed deal and the future of the war.

Andy Cohen destroyed over Trump/Zelensky tweet.

It was clear to anyone watching that Trump and Vance absolutely dominated Zelensky. Politics aside, the Ukrainian leader couldn't have handled the situation worse. They both rolled him after he got an attitude.

Well, we found one person who thinks Zelensky was the winner:

Bravo's Andy Cohen.

The former Kamala Harris supporter hopped on X to claim the Ukrainian President "ate them up" in the Oval Office. Somehow, the tweet is still up as of Saturday.

It didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in. People nuked Cohen for his brain-dead take.

Seriously, what the hell did Andy Cohen watch? What meeting was he watching unfold? It must have been a different one than the rest of us.

Whether you like Trump or not, saying Zelensky won that meeting is simply not true. The President was laying down the facts of the war, and the Ukrainian leader was throwing a temper tantrum.

Furthermore, Trump booted Zelensky from the White House. Andy must be living in the clouds if he thinks it went any other way than what the rest of us saw.

What do you think of Cohen's idiotic tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.