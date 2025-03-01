Woke TV Star Brutally Crushed For Stupid Trump/Zelensky Tweet

Published|Updated

Andy Cohen might want to stop weighing in on politics, judging from a hot take he cooked up on X.

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky met Friday at the White House over a proposed mineral rights deal for continued American support in the war against Russia.

It turned into an epic disaster.

The meeting went sideways when Zelensky appeared to try to lecture Trump and Vice President JD Vance. It was off to the races, and it ended with Trump kicking the Ukrainian leader out of the White House.

It's now very unclear what will happen with the proposed deal and the future of the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a wild meeting in the Oval Office Friday. It ended with Trump booting Zelensky out of the White House. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Andy Cohen destroyed over Trump/Zelensky tweet.

It was clear to anyone watching that Trump and Vance absolutely dominated Zelensky. Politics aside, the Ukrainian leader couldn't have handled the situation worse. They both rolled him after he got an attitude.

Well, we found one person who thinks Zelensky was the winner:

Bravo's Andy Cohen.

The former Kamala Harris supporter hopped on X to claim the Ukrainian President "ate them up" in the Oval Office. Somehow, the tweet is still up as of Saturday.

It didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in. People nuked Cohen for his brain-dead take.

Seriously, what the hell did Andy Cohen watch? What meeting was he watching unfold? It must have been a different one than the rest of us.

Whether you like Trump or not, saying Zelensky won that meeting is simply not true. The President was laying down the facts of the war, and the Ukrainian leader was throwing a temper tantrum.

Furthermore, Trump booted Zelensky from the White House. Andy must be living in the clouds if he thinks it went any other way than what the rest of us saw.

President Donald Trump ejected Zelensky from the White House after a testy meeting. (Credit: Donald Trump/Truth Social)

President Donald Trump ejected Zelensky from the White House after a testy meeting. (Credit: Donald Trump/Truth Social)

What do you think of Cohen's idiotic tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.