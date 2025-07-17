Andrew Cuomo Posts Cringe Car Jump-Start Video To Show He's A 'Normal New Yorker!'

There's something extremely bizarre that happens when Democrats jump into the political world; they seem to forget all senses of reality and how to just act normally.

The latest example involves former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who awkwardly and pathetically released a campaign video showing him jump-starting a car on a side street in NYC. Ya know, just being "a regular guy."

Cuomo The Cringe

"Andrew Cuomo just posted this video on threads with no caption," Huffington Post's Yashar Ali tweeted on Tuesday. In the video, the former governor is seen talking with the driver before attaching the red and black jump leads to the car battery. Miraculously (and conveniently), Cuomo's hard work paid off, and the car started before the driver awkwardly shook hands with a creepily grinning Cuomo.

Now, as a big-time journalist, I would never say this was staged. I'll just let social media say it instead. But even if we believe that Cuomo was enjoying a hot, sunny Manhattan stroll earlier this week when he stumbled upon the powerless car, who on the team thought it was a good idea to post it to Instagram THREADS of all things?!

How is THAT going to help energize an already dwindling voter base that saw the former Democrat Governor switch to being an Independent after getting manhandled in the Dem. Primary by socialist wacko Zohran Mamdani?

"This idiot is campaigning on Threads?! No wonder," one person jokingly tweeted.

"Multi-camera shoot. How organic!" X user "Duke" mockingly commented on the video post. "I'll never understand why people let folks use them as political props like this!" another user chimed in.

Cuomo would eventually come around to also posting the video on his regular Instagram page, only to inflict even more damage on his already-checkered past. "New Yorkers, start your engines…Together, we can fix this city! We can be there for each other. We help. We do. And we will - together!" the former governor wrote.

New Yorkers, start your engines? Where the hell do you think you are, Andy, a NASCAR race?

People Just Want Honesty, Not Campaign Videos

Hey, Cuomo the Disgraced, there isn't anyone in NYC these days that is willingly going up to a random car on a side street to help them out. That's how bad things happen these days in this city.

Instead, if Cuomo really wanted to stand for the citizens of New York, then he would have been at Daniel Penny's manslaughter trial, supporting the former Marine for intervening against a mentally disturbed subway passenger, shouting out death threats while also saying he wasn't afraid to die or go back to jail.

That's the type of thing that real New Yorkers face nearly every day when just trying to safely make it to work and back home in this cesspool of a city. (Penny was found not guilty of any wrongdoing in the death of Jordan Neely).

All we want is results, and instead we get pandering, politicized, phony videos.

Fan-fricken-tastic!

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow