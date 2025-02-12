Anderson Cooper Goes Mental, Snaps At Guest - 'You're A D*ck!'

Anderson Cooper is getting heavily criticized after snapping at a guest during his Tuesday night CNN show, even calling the guest a "d*ck" at one point!

Cooper's flip out came during a panel that included former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Democrat, who the CNN host may have mistakenly believed was going to rip Elon Musk and President Trump's new-found-friendship. Instead, Sununu did the complete opposite and went after the liberal media for trying to come up with anything to "get" Trump and Elon on, only to continue to fall flat.

At one point, Anderson Cooper began saying that Elon is making claims about all this governmental overreach and wasteful spending that he found during his DOGE investigations, but that he's not citing specific examples. Sununu, however, wasn't taking the bait, and gave Cooper a schooling.

"He's standing there in the Oval Office, do you expect him to come in with 10k pages? To complain about this administration about transparency when this President takes open questions on a daily basis yet Joe Biden didn't show up for a press conference in 6 months is INSANE," the former Dem. Governor responded.

COOPER SNAPPED ON AIR

As Sununu continued to have an answer about everything Anderson and the rest of the panel had for him, Cooper finally snapped at him by saying "Don't be such a d*ck!"

It appears that President Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE have finally made Cooper crack, as some online are calling for him to be suspended for his unprofessional meltdown, despite him later apologizing.

Does Anderson Cooper deserve to be suspended? I'd say no.

In fact, I'd encourage others to also want him to stay on screen for as long as possible - because the trainwreck is only just beginning! Something tells me, the more Trump says and the more Elon tweets on his own platform, is only just the beginning of more people freaking out in the coming days and months.

Get the popcorn out, everyone!

