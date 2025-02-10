FOX Scripted President Trump's National Anthem Appearance At Super Bowl LIX At Perfectly Timed Moment

Donald Trump became the first active President of the United States to attend a Super Bowl on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans. Given the historical significance of the moment and the simple fact that he is the leader of the free world, FOX was inevitably going to show him at some point during the broadcast, and the network chose to do so during the playing of the national anthem.

It's a no-brainer decision to show the President as the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ rings throughout the stadium, but as it turns out, the FOX broadcast actually had one specific moment from the national anthem picked out for when it wanted to flash Trump on the broadcast.

As OutKick founder Clay Travis explained during Monday's edition of ‘The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,’ Trump's Super Bowl moment was scripted around one word in particular: fight.

"They specifically chose to show Trump on the word ‘fight’ of the National Anthem because of the ‘fight, fight, fight’ reaction," Travis said, referring to the President's reaction after an assassination attempt was made on his life in July 2024.

"I don’t know how many people know that. It's superscripted, every shot in the Super Bowl like that…I haven't seen anybody else point this out."

You can hate the man, love the man, or not care about him at all, but for someone at FOX to come up with the idea of showing Trump saluting the American flag as the word ‘fight’ is being sung at the Super Bowl as a call back on the assassination attempt is some next-level, awesome stuff.

The President was also shown on the jumbotron inside the Superdome at the same moment during the national anthem and was met with huge cheers.

Trump reportedly left the Super Bowl around halftime, which was a wise move given Philadelphia led 24-0 at the break.