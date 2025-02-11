DOGE Sheds Light On FEMA's Disgraceful Favoring Of Illegals Over Americans In Need | Tomi Lahren

FEMA is a god-awful mess and I’m not so sure it can be fixed.

The agency is currently under review by the Trump Administration and DHS and something tells me the more reviewing that goes on, the darker the underbelly we’re gonna find.

From avoiding Trump-supporting homes to just overall incompetence, the American people deserve better than this.

It may very well be beyond the point of repair and that’s mostly and seemingly due to some of the people who work for it. Rogue activist types that have infiltrated every government agency and planted roots in the floor.

DOGE is weed-eating and finding a lot of rot, like this.

According to Elon, his DOGE team uncovered $59 MILLION dollars was allocated by FEMA to fund luxury NYC hotels to house illegals.

If true, this should make your blood boil.

We’ve got Americans in North Carolina and Southern California that’ve lost everything and yet, illegals never seem to get the short end of the stick.

They’re not paying for any end of the stick, by the way!

It’s just so wild to be that the government we fund with our blood, sweat and tears just never seems to run out of money for illegals or foreign nations.

But, as you well know, this goes beyond FEMA.

For all the hooting and hollering and flat out lying the Democrats are doing right now over aid and benefits, they don’t seem too concerned that vulnerable Americans are, you’re gonna be shocked by this, getting the short end of that stick, again.

And Marco Rubio has been shining a light on this since February 2024. Take a listen.

Who can justify that?

Illegal immigrants- the extra criminal variety and the basic criminal variety- need to be deported.

And I don’t want to hear Democrats cry that no one will pick the crops or clean the toilets if we don’t have the illegals do it.

But they are right, Americans will not do crap jobs for crap money but they will do hard jobs for an honest wage.

Just look at the Americans who risk their lives on oil rigs, or on rough and dangerous seas in freezing temperatures fishing for crab and other fish.

Americans are hard workers and ambitious people, they just won’t sign up to be exploited and it's sick Democrats are happy to do that to illegals.

But I’ll say it again, whether they’re working or sitting in the NYC hotel room living the good life, illegal or unlawful entry into this country cannot be tolerated and all the Democrat talking points in the world can’t spin this into anything other than what it is, treason.

The treason era is over.

Those are my Final Thoughts.