Amy Schumer Unveils Stunning Weight Loss By Stuffing Herself Into A Tight Dress, Scrubbing All Fat Pictures

Amy Schumer, the comedian who used to be funny for a brief moment of time about 15 years ago – and also Chuck Schumer's second cousin, once removed – is no longer fat.

That's right. Big news! Well, small news, I guess. She's skinny now. True story. And, clearly, she wants the world to forget she used to be fat.

Internet sleuths came to that very conclusion this week, when some realized that Amy's Instagram page had been completely scrubbed, and replaced with just a single, new picture, of a skinny Schumer in a tight red dress.

Out with the old and fat, in with the new and skinny!

"Back on my staircase bullshit again," she wrote in the caption. "Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!"

Tiny Amy Schumer is here

Whoaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! There she is! Skinny Amy Schumer, in the flesh. What a transformation. Chuck's cousin is ready to rock and roll now that the government is reopened.

Obviously, this is Ozempic, right? Wrong! Close, but wrong.

It's been reported that she's lost up to 40 pounds after switching from Ozempic to Mounjaro. Don't know what the difference between those two is, and I don't particularly care. I do know, from hours of watching TV, that "Mounjaro can lower your A1C levels."

We've all seen that commercial, right? Lord knows it's on enough:

God bless. Every night. Multiple times a night. It's never-ending. Just get on with it so I can get back to my King of Queens rerun on Cozi TV!

Anyway, good for Amy, right? I've never found her funny at all. Not in the slightest. Her big movie, "Trainwreck," was one of the worst comedies I have ever seen, and I once walked out of "Million Ways To Die In The West."

But, to each their own. I also wouldn't scrub all my fat pictures from the internet. Why? You need the world to see the ‘before’ picture, right? Also, you're never getting rid of all of them. Duh. The internet lives forever. We're all well aware that Amy Schumer used to be fat.

Embrace it. Don't run from it.