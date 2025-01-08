Netflix's New Female Comedy Savagely Roasted, Looks Like Hot Garbage

It appears nobody is interested in Amy Schumer's new movie "Kinda Pregnant."

Netflix released a preview for the movie Tuesday, and the plot is described as, "Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump...and accidentally meets the man of her dreams."

Sounds absolutely terrible. I'm not sure that I've ever read the plot description for a movie and been less interested.

"Kinda Pregnant" trailer destroyed by viewers.

If you want to watch something that looks like a bad "SNL" skit, you can fire up the trailer below. Make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and then we'll really dive in.

Absolutely terrible. It's so awkward and cringe that it legitimately makes my skin crawl. Just brutally bad on all fronts.

I'm not the only one who feels that way. Check out some of the comments on YouTube below:

This trailer makes me want to sit on my TV and watch my couch.

Is it too late to replace Amy Schumer with another actress?

Thumbnail already tells me to expect nothing from this show

It’s a crime Netflix throws money at stuff like this, but canceled 1899 and The OA.

I thought the Amy Schumer making movies problem was over

Why do you keep casting Amy Schumer? You seriously can't find anyone better to play this character?

Stop giving Amy Schumer work. Please. There are maybe five or six people in the world that find her funny. The rest of us would rather watch literally anyone else.

Whenever we think Netflix can't get any lower, they always seem to prove us wrong.

I have never pressed a dislike button so fast lolllllll

Really Netflix? For real?

no, thanks

It seems like Netflix took a look at what Taylor Sheridan has been doing by appealing to regular Americans who just want a fun time, and said, "Yeah, let's do the exact opposite of that."

You know a film is going to get crushed when this is the reaction from people just to the trailer. Imagine what the reactions are going to be to the full film.

You can check out "Kinda Pregnant" starting February 5th, but something tells me most people will be skipping this one. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.