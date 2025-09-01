America's Hottest Softballer Stuffed In A Robe For Football SZN, Sad Arch Manning Stat & Crazy Michael Irvin!

Happy final day of summer to those who celebrate! And happy 'Ber months to those who celebrate!!

Love the ‘Ber months. September, October, November & December. You can’t beat 'em. The best. Truly the most wonderful time of year. And hey! What a WEEKEND!

College football is back. The NFL is right behind it. Bill Belichick is on the sidelines tonight. Herbie's insufferable dog won't leave us the hell alone. Michael Irvin is still a psychopath.

What a time to be alive. And yes, it's the final day of summer. Joe Kinsey already tried to pull the "there's still three weeks left!" nonsense this morning. I'm not having it today.

It's football season. It's a ‘Ber month. Summer goes from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Anyone who tries to hang onto it past today is kidding themselves. It’s barely supposed to get out of the 60s later this week in Joe's state of Ohio, and he's gonna try and convince me it's still … summer? OK, pal. Sure thing!

Happy fall! Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where softballer Brylie St. Clair wraps herself in a robe and enjoys a big college football weekend.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a big weekend of #content, an Arch Manning stat I cannot get enough of, Paulina Gretzky checks in, and #AmericasCouple at the big Miami-Notre Dame showdown last night.

Love these two. This is what it's all about. You'll see.

Grab you your final drink of the summer, and settle in for a ‘Ber month ’Cap!

What did we think of Arch Manning's debut?

I know it's old news now, but how am I supposed to ignore Arch Manning after that?

Here's where I stand: I don't think it's a huge deal. What did we expect from a 21-year-old making his first start on the road in Columbus? I knew from the first pass attempt of the game that he was in trouble.

He SKIPPED it to a guy wide open in the flat. You know what my high school coach used to call plays like that? Tight Butthole Syndrome. When I was making my first varsity baseball start as a sophomore back in the day, I misplayed a routine pop-up behind the plate in the first inning. My coach greeted me with a "Dean, your ass is so tight right now, you couldn't fit a screw in it. Loosen up, or I'll take you out!"

True story. Would that fly today? I doubt it. But this is back when America was normal.

Anyway, Arch will be fine. The rest of September is filled with cupcakes and a bye week before he visits Florida on Oct. 4. Fair is fair, though, and we have to bury this poor kid today. I can't simply look past it just because I'm an Arch truther.

I'm nothing if not a man of integrity!

Big weekend of #content!

That last one was truly unbelievable on Saturday. By about midway through the second quarter, I thought to myself, ‘God, ANOTHER Arch Manning commercial?" I didn’t realize just how bad it was until I saw that stat.

Oh well. Not great, but he ain't the first youngin' to get embarrassed at Ohio State and he won't be the last. I'm just glad Joe and Anthony are happy.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a big weekend! What a moment last night in Coral Gables:

Irvin, Ga. State & Brylie, oh my!

Big weekend, and you all delivered big results. Well done! Couple things …

1. Insane final day by Lee Corso. He went out in the absolute perfect way. Sure, you couldn't understand a thing he said for three straight hours, but that wasn't the point. College football Saturday mornings will never be the same, and they shouldn't be.

Really enjoyed Herbie's dog in every single shot of him, too. That was fun. Missed Peter!

2. We end the weekend with UNC-TCU tonight and the return of Bill Freaking Belichick. I cannot wait. I'm gonna be beyond locked in. Please, please, pleaaaaaaaaaaaaaase give us JordOn Hudson. Come on, football Gods. Work with us tonight!

3. Last night's game was easily the best of the weekend. Credit to Carson Beck. I thought he STUNK last season and expected him to stink last night. Miami might be a wagon this year.

4. Which is great news for Michael Irvin, who is apparently still very much involved in the program …

Speaking of, let's rapid fire this holiday class into big Labor Day night. It's a bit much, Mikey:

Yeah, I mean, what are we doing here? I LOVE Michael Irvin. He was easily the best thing going on NFL Network before they kicked him out a few years ago, and NFL GameDay has sucked ever since.

But my God. It's exhausting watching him on the UM sidelines every single week. And I agree with that last tweet. What exactly is his role? What does he do? Do you think the players ever get annoyed by it? I'm sure Mario Cristobal does. He HAS to.

Also, Michael Irvin turns 60 (!!!) next year. He looks great, but that sort of stress cannot be good on a 60-year-old ticker that spent its most … formidable … years in Miami. Take it easy, Mike. You've got Bethune-Cookman next week!

But hey! At least you don't have those thugs from Georgia State!

Unreal. What a MOVE by this cat. If ever there was an argument against NIL, this is it. Right here. What are we doing here?

Ole Miss, by the way, won 63-7.

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the 'Ber months. Good end to summer. Happy fall. Happy NFL week.

Take us home, ex-Mississippi State softballer Brylie St. Clair!

