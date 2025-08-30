Horns Down Bad: Arch Manning’s Brutal First Start Sends Heisman Hype Crashing

Welp, Arch Manning didn't exactly "hit the ground running" in his first game as the Texas Longhorns' full-time starting quarterback on Saturday at Ohio State. Actually, he was a disaster. Manning completed 17-of-30 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception in UT's 14-7 loss to OSU, and the betting market, as it's known to do, reacted swiftly.

Pregame, Arch was the betting favorite to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy at DraftKings (+700). By halftime, he was tied with LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik at +900 as the favorite. After it was all said and done, Manning fell to the fourth-betting favorite for the Heisman at +1400, tied with Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck.

Granted, this is ultra-reactionary, and Peyton and Eli's nephew could rally back atop the Heisman odds board if the Longhorns win out and win an SEC championship. Otherwise, this garbage performance in one of the biggest college football games of the season might be a deal breaker for Arch's Heisman campaign, after just Week 1.

Of course, X was completely chill about Manning's struggles. I'm just kidding. The internet f*cking roasted him.

For now, Manning looks less like a Heisman-caliber quarterback and more like X's favorite punchline. Texas's Charmin-soft schedule ahead will tell us if Saturday was just a bad day in Columbus, or the start of a long, ugly meme season in Austin.

