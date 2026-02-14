'Self'-Exiled American Rosie O'Donnell Reveals She Secretly Visited The U.S.

Was anyone even aware Rosie O'Donnell was gone in the first place?

Well, well, well! If it isn't Ireland's least favorite resident!

That's right, Rosie O'Donnell couldn't stay out of the spotlight for too long. The former talk show host and American expat revealed that she took a little trip back to The Motherland shortly after President Donald Trump's inauguration last year.

And the way she talks about it, you would think she had snuck out of North Korea by the skin of her teeth.

"I was recently home for two weeks, and I did not really tell anyone," O'Donnell said on Chris Cuomo's Sirius XM show "Cuomo Mornings." "I just went to see my family. I wanted to see how hard it would be for me to get in and out of the country. I wanted to feel what it felt like. I wanted to hold my children again. And I hadn’t been home in over a year."

Give. Me. A. Break.

She wanted to "hold her children again?" Whose fault is it you couldn't see them in the first place?

Clearly, it isn't America's or Trump's fault, because she was able to easily come back without setting off any alarms, as we are only just now learning about her "clandestine" trip over a year after the fact.

O'Donnell also claimed she wanted to make sure the country was safe for her daughter to come visit over the summer and that America "feels like a very different country" to her.

"I’m very happy that I’m not in the midst of it there because the energy that I felt while in the United States was — if I could use the most simple word I can think of — it was scary," she added. "There’s a feeling that something is really wrong, and no one is doing anything about it."

I have no idea what O'Donnell is afraid of, unless she thinks that, because she's lived in Ireland for about the same time as a college student doing a European exchange program has, that she's going to be detained by ICE.

Hey, Rosie, there's nothing illegal about visiting the United States… especially when you're a U.S. citizen.

And she's not worried about Trump revoking her citizenship, either, as she correctly pointed out in the past that the President has no constitutional right to do so.

So, once again, this is all some performative stunt by some unhinged Hollywood leftist to garner sympathy points while they pretend like they're "making history" as if they're Harriet Tubman or Susan B. Anthony.

These are people who get paid to trick you into believing they are actually Spider-Man or The Wicked Witch of the West, so it isn't a shock everything they do is one big LARP.

The commenters are equally fatigued as I am about all of this.

We can't go five minutes without some attention-starved celebrity going, "Look how brave I am, do you see how brave I am?"

Even though O'Donnell has disproved her own theory that America is some unsafe hellscape, I guarantee we won't hear a peep from her about how wrong she was.

She will find another sucker like Cuomo to listen to her riveting story about how she put on a disguise and snuck back into her own country – on a commercial airline, no less – while, in reality, no one cares what Rosie O'Donnell does in the first place.

I'm sure most people weren't even aware she was gone to begin with.

Enjoy your upcoming summer vacation, Rosie!