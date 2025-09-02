Rosie O'Donnell Issues Pathetic Apology To MAGA Over Trans Minnesota Shooter Lie

Rosie O'Donnell falsely blamed MAGA for the Minnesota shooter — now she’s backtracking with a weak apology.

Cold Sore Rosie had quite a weekend while exiled in Ireland.

Days after claiming that the Minneapolis Catholic church school shooter was a crazed MAGA gun fanatic, poor Rosie O'Donnell, 63, came crawling back to TikTok on Monday when she issued an apology to MAGA for her dumb claim.

In her first video, Rosie told fans that the shooter was a "Republican, MAGA person, white supremacist."

It turns out the shooter was actually a trans wacko who had "Kill Donald Trump" written on a gun magazine. Rosie must not have seen that image that was presented as evidence that this maniac was most definitely not MAGA.

Poor, poor Rosie and her nasty stress-induced cold sore had to come begging for forgiveness.

"I know a lot of you were very upset about the video I made before I went away for a few days. You are right and I did not do my due diligence before I made that emotional statement," Rosie began.

"I said things about the shooter that were incorrect. I assumed, like most shooters, they followed a standard MO and had standard feelings of, you know, NRA-loving kind of gun people," the idiot continued.

"The truth is, I messed up and when you mess up, you fess up. I’m sorry, this is my apology video and I hope it’s enough."

How did Rosie misidentify the shooter as MAGA when it was clear as day that this trans maniac was as far from MAGA as you're going to find?

Oh, maybe because CNN wouldn't dare mention the transgender thing.

Also, CNN made sure to tell viewers that the shooter "hate[d] everybody." One thing leads to another and Rosie just figures it was an NRA lifer shooting up a school.

Got it.