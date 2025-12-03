Nasty Rosie O'Donnell Makes A Wild Claim About Melania Trump & Loser Jim Acosta Doesn't Question This Idiot

Here we go again with psychotic loser Rosie O'Donnell spouting off about the U.S. from Ireland.

In a pathetic Thanksgiving weekend interview with former CNN anchor & forever LIB loser Jim Acosta, piggy Rosie went on a rambling rant about a variety of things, including taking a disgusting shot at President Trump's wife, Melania.

After spending years defending Joe Biden's health while he needed to be in an assisted living village, this American turncoat, Rosie, had the audacity to question the health of Trump while Acosta nodded in agreement.

But, wait, there's more. Rosie is also accusing Trump of using a body-double wife.

"Did you see him try to walk to the helicopter? I saw that Melania or someone looking like Melania. I mean, I don't know that she would have the strength to do what that person did and carry — like he was leaning on her because the left foot doesn't function in the same way that it used to," Rosie told Acosta.

This is the video that these losers are referencing.

And here is a photo from that walk to the helicopter. Does that really look like a fake Melania to anyone with a brain? "I mean, he's in trouble and he's very ill and no one is talking about that," Rosie added.

As for Acosta, he didn't even offer an ounce of pushback to Rosie's assertion that Trump used a body-double wife. In fact, Jim even says, "yeah, right" in agreement with Rosie when she floated the body-double conspiracy.

Oh, but there's more from this maniac who seems to be in the same mental state as Keith Olbermann. Crazy Rosie tells Acosta about how she talks about the Jews with her autistic daughter.

"She's the one who who talked to me about the Holocaust when she was six years old that she saw something and and talked to me all about the Jew people, she called it," Rosie continued. "'Mommy, you know the Jewish people? Do you know what happened to them? There was a bad guy.' I'm like, 'That's right, sweetheart. There was a very bad guy and he took over a country and he made people forget who they are and he hurt a lot of people and many many many people died and he was a hatred in the world.'"

"He was a man brought there to be hateful and dark. She said like the devil said metaphorically like the devil. Yes. That's right. That's right. And we have to stop that when it resurfaces."

In other words, here we go again with the Trump is Hitler nonsense from these idiots.

Acosta says nothing, but he does get Rosie to admit she's coming back to the U.S. in January to visit her kids. "I hope it will be uneventful," O'Donnell says of her upcoming reentry at customs.

"Remember what he did to uh to Kathy Griffin's life?" Rosie added.

That's where we stand with Rosie. She's as psychotic as ever. Conspiracy theories. Hitler. Thinks Trump won't let her into the country. Like Olbermann, there's no help for this derangement syndrome.