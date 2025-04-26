Almost Naked Britney Spears Hits The Kitchen

Britney Spears is cooking up some attention after filming herself dancing in the kitchen in less clothes than most people wear to bed.

Spears, 43, shook more than just salt and pepper for her nearly 42 million Instagram followers on Friday.

Check Britney's moves out here. There are a lot of hips, a lot of hair and one glove, which I like to think is a tribute to Michael Jackson.

Looks like Brit has everything needed for a nice home-cooked meal:

- sauce, check.

- buns, check.

- cups, check.

Spears ditched the apron and chef's hat and instead opted for black boots, a barely-there shirt and underwear that leaves little to the imagination. Something tells me the line cook at your local Olive Garden can't quite pull off the same uniform. Hooters, maybe. But there's no way that kitchen's passing a public health inspection. Dermatologists have seen less skin than what's present in Spears' kitchen/disco.

A nearly-nude Instagram performance isn't anything new for Spears. The former pop-star - she's no longer considered a pop-star, right? - frequents IG. And when she does, you can generally count on her being accompanied by two things: nudity and music.

Hey, there are worse ways to spend a weekend.

Earlier this month, Spears spent her weekend alternating between lingerie and nudity. When she's not cooking and dancing in the nude, or almost nude, she's paging through a memoir in a thong.

If you haven't yet figured it out, the leader of #BritneyArmy likes dancing much more than she does clothes. At this point, it's kind of her thing.

Whatever she's cooking up sure seems spicy.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF