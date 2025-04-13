Britney Spears Had An Interesting Weekend Of Nudity & Lingerie

It's been a few months since Britney Spears welcomed in the New Year with suns out, buns out. She was fresh off a divorce and rolling with the crazy social media content into 2025.

That approach is still very much alive and well.

The 43-year-old former pop icon is having an interesting weekend, to say the least. She's at the beach in Mexico doing some "spring cleaning like never before."

This spring cleaning involves the redecorating of her home and a "spiritual cleansing of laughter, tears, insanity, and all the emotions that allow my heart to let go and heal!!!"

Evidently, a spiritual cleansing of this kind doesn’t require much clothing. It's been heavy on social media posts, light on the clothing for Britney this weekend.

She spent a day naked on the beach and then walked around inside in some see-through lingerie. In other words, she's been keeping the Instagram censors busy.

Britney Spears does some soul-searching during her clothing optional spiritual cleansing

It hasn’t all been about nudity. As she suggested, there's soul-searching going on as well. It's mixed in with the repeated lingerie content.

"Just to give some insight on this picture… well I might look really pretty but I’ve never shared myself with a man in lingerie that REALLY made me feel beautiful and sacred. I’m not even lying… my closet was incredibly insane because it was a space for my soul and there had been waaaay too many times I had been incredibly disrespected in bed," Britney wrote in the caption of one of the see-through lingerie posts.

"Why the f*ck would I ever share the real delicacy of the feeling I actually get when I do feel beautiful ??? It’s so bitter sweet, but I knew my REAL heart would never share that or take a chance to bring my real heart in bed with someone who I KNEW would utterly and completely destroy me… so kinda f*cked up a 6 year relationship 😳😳😳 2 year relationship… that’s a very long time to dream of the real deal, but guess what, I was 100% right. So they think they played me ??? I realize I played their asses as well 😳😳😳😳😳😳"

She added, "Psss I also know how cruel the world is, but I still would rather share with the world than men who have utterly and completely destroyed my heart. It frankly cuts straight through the bullsh*t… it’s me and my teddy bear aka husband Henry 😳😳😳😂😂😂 and as for the men of the world… sincerely F*CK YOU !!!"

Your guess is as good as anyone's as to what that all means.

It appears in some lines of her caption as if she's announcing she's prepared to love again. It also appears as if she might be married to a teddy bear.

Let's hope her interesting weekend results in healing so that she can find love again. This cruel world could use another good Britney Spears love story.