Britney Spears Dances In Thong (Again), Pages Through Memoir About Family Dysfunction

Mexico-resident Britney Spears is ringing in the New Year by going suns out, buns out on Instagram and paging through a memoir that centers around, among other topics, family dysfunction, divorce, and incest.

What a pleasant read!

Everyone’s favorite Taco Bell-loving, pigtail-popularizing, ‘90s popstar is just over a month into her most recent divorce (from third husband Sam Asghari) and acting…well, not all that different from the last several years.

Britney’s doing a lot of dancing in not a lot of clothes.

But unlike those times when yours truly may or may not be shirtless, hips-swaying to the sweet sounds of Shaggy (It Wasn’t Me) pumping through my bedroom Alexa, Britney shares the images of her fleet feet and bare cheeks with the entire world.

Oh, to be so brave.

Case in point, a Thursday social media post of Spears twirling around, music blaring, and little else left for the imagination.

A quick glance would lead one to believe that the Baby One More Time singer’s Christmas gifts included laser hair removal.

Regardless, that hasn’t stopped Britney Spears from reading about a fictional hairy situation as the 43-year-old divorcee soaks up the sun.

Just hours after showing off her nearly-naked dance routine, Spears shared that she's reading "The Kiss."

Britney Spears Takes A Break From Dancing In A Thong To Page Through A Book

Amazon, describes The Kiss: A Memoir (by Kathryn Harrison, originally published in 1997) as such: "…an obsessive love affair between father and daughter that begins when she, at age twenty, is reunited with the father whose absence had haunted her youth. Exquisitely and hypnotically written, like a bold and terrifying dream, The Kiss is breathtaking in its honesty and in the power and beauty of its creation. A story both of transgression and of family complicity in breaking taboo. …."

A quick trip down the Google highway will tell you the book weaves its way through a shotgun marriage, incest, and self-harm.

How's that for light reading after the holiday grind?

Now's the part where someone would write something along the lines of: "Who had Britney Spears dancing in a black thong (possibly with a cigarette or joint in hand), then paging through a memoir that involves incest on their bingo card?"

Well, you know who had it on their bingo card? Me. You know why? Because Britney's gone bat shit crazy - at least publicly - since her conservatorship ended in 2021. Nothing she does surprises me. The only ass that's garnered more attention than Britney's over the last few years currently resides in The White House. At least for another week or so.

Happy reading!

