Ali Larter Slips Into A Few Bikinis For Her Birthday, Influencer Hannah White Checks In & A Jim Carrey Clone?

It's the first day of the month of March and, with March Madness set to begin in a few weeks, this is when I start watching college basketball.

It's not that I haven’t watched any college basketball, but this is when I start to toss it on and leave it on for an entire afternoon.

I don't do that so I can lock in and know which teams are going to be a team to watch in the tournament. I do it because I have to know which teams to root against, other than Duke, they're always on that list.

I'm glad I had a Saturday before March arrived to take care of a few other things before turning my attention to college basketball.

I needed to catch up on the big news that was filling up my social media timeline and timelines of so many others. No, I'm not talking about Iran.

I'm talking about Jim Carrey's appearance at the French film awards, of course. People have a lot to say about it. They're claiming he's been cloned or that an impersonator stepped in and accepted the award.

A guy evidently isn’t supposed to grow his hair out, accept his lifetime achievement award by speaking French, emotionally honor his father in his acceptance speech, and do an interview on the red carpet as himself.

That's what Jim Carrey, 64, did last week at the 51st Cesar Awards in Paris. He didn’t do a character of his during a red carpet interview after accepting his award and people started freaking out.

That's enough to "raise eyebrows?"

Is this an attempt to bring a guy down after he's been given an award? He didn’t perform on the red carpet and that's all it took for the talk that it's not the real Jim Carrey.

I'm going to need more than that if you want me to buy in on it. I know there were some then and now pictures that made the rounds to back their claims, but there are several reasons to explain the differences.

There's the lighting, the fact that he's a little bit older. God forbid a person age over time. Not to mention, the effects the joy of winning such an award has on someone.

Who knows what that does?

Is he smiling harder? Is it genuine as opposed to playing a role? Is there a lifetime achievement award glow that hits?

Bottom line, there are a ton of reasons that could contribute to the actor not looking like he did when he was a few years younger.

I'm open to the idea that he's been cloned, but I'm going to need a few of these other questions answered first. Until I receive those, I'm saying congratulations to Jim Carrey.

The Naked Cowboy and the Naked Cowgirl have called it quits

The Naked Cowboy had found the one, a semi-nude cowgirl to spend the rest of his life with. They were to stand side-by-side in their underwear strumming their guitars until the end of time.

That turned out to be a fantasy. A fantasy that came to an official end in February. The Naked Cowboy filed for divorce just days before Valentine’s Day on February 9.

Was that designed to send a message to everyone? Was it a reminder from the Naked Cowboy about how hard it is out there to find and keep the flame of love? That’s certainly possible.

A few days ago, a judge granted the split. The latest sign that it's becoming harder and harder to find true love.

If a naked cowboy and his naked cowgirl wife can’t make it work, how is everyone else supposed to? Maybe we're not, because there's clearly no such thing as a perfect couple if these two aren’t the perfect couple.

Is the concept of a soulmate a lie? It should be reevaluated after the Naked Cowboy and the Naked Cowgirl called it quits.

I wish them the best of luck as they get back out there and face the world solo.

Boner Bears - From Brad S

- Brad S writes:

Sean,

With the Boner Bears Chocolate Syrup, the inclusion of the viagra was not a mistake... It's a product feature!

All of their products include it!

https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.eatbonerbears.com/__;!!PxibshUo2Yr_Ta5B!3WLU7Y4IY-2FxBjJpagGilKSumwDaclUmEjFWZ2fBzROxYCoZiiS1Npt63WWJUu958sqxMc9V1Xr$

SeanJo

It may or may not have been a mistake, but the fact is, sildenafil wasn’t listed as an ingredient (link to the story for those who missed it).

That's a no-no for the folks at the FDA who are tasked with making sure people aren’t slipped boner meds in their supplements and chocolate syrups.

"9 to 5" starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda made its network premiere on CBS today in 1983.

- Kirk B writes:

45 years ago they filmed this movie that turned into a cult classic just for the comedic performances that these three women back in a time where the world was a whole different world and life was so much different than what we have now bunch of pearl clutchers.

Bohemian Grove Secret Society

- Kirk B writes:

A Super Secretive Society 2,000 plus members could be associated with a "Shadow Government" since 2016???

Bohemian Grove celebrity member list allegedly revealed

https://nypost.com/2026/02/26/us-news/bohemian-grove-celebrity-member-list-allegedly-revealed/

That list of names really needs to have a deep dive look into its members

Grillin & chillin

- Chris B in Johnson City writes:

SeanJoe

I know it’s late, but as I was watching the news and talking to my wife, I wanted to provide an update. It was 70 degrees today and I decided to clean the grill. It was a dirty, greasy job. My grill is only a year old but I grill year round. I was able to get it back to almost new. I was hesitant to dirty it up right away but I was hungry. The wife and kids ruined their appetites at a birthday party, so I only cooked for myself. I went with "crack burgers" while wearing shorts in February. That’s better than grilling in snow.

SeanJo

It doesn’t get better than that. The rest of the grills will be fired up soon and will join the year-rounders as the weather warms up.

It was in the 60s here and while I didn’t fire up the grill (my wife made some mozzarella-stuffed, bacon-wrapped meatloaf), I did get out in the yard for the first time this year and take care of a few things.

----------

There you have it, the first Sunday of March is in the books. It's time to take a page from Chris B's book and get ready for another big grilling season.

I'll be watching some college basketball today as I put in a few more hours of work. Also, let's take a moment to wish a happy 50th birthday (on Saturday) to Ali Larter.

Keep sending me your meat and, as always, the inbox is open for anything and everything at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram.

