Naked Cowboy And Naked Cowgirl Divorcing In Deathblow To The Concept Of Love

Is there any hope for the rest of us?!

The institution of love has been dealt a fatal blow with news that the nation's premier semi-nude busking power couple is calling it quits.

Yes, the Naked Cowboy and the Naked Cowgirl have decided to get a divorce.

If this has rattled you to the core and made you question your belief in true love… join the club, pal.

According to Page Six, the Naked Cowboy filed an uncontested divorce request back on February 9, and a judge made the uncoupling official this week.

Man… if this marriage didn't work out, it's going to be tough to make any marriage stick for the long haul.

Think about this: shouldn't they understand each other and what they're going through more than virtually any other couple to ever walk the face of the Earth?

I mean, if the Naked Cowboy was attempting married life with an accountant or some high-powered ad executive, I can understand why it wouldn't work.

She'd want to go out with her work friends, and she'd be mortified that he'd want to join her in his work clothes, guitar in hand, and ready to try out some new material.

But since they're both in the business of kind of playing guitar while wearing minimal clothing, they'd totally get it. You'd think they'd have all kinds of little inside jokes about people they encounter in Times Square and how the one walk-around Elmo character that takes pictures with tourists and smells like pee is always asking for a ride home.

But nope. Not even inside jokes about urine-soaked Elmo could save them.

I mean, take it from me, I'm a couple of days shy of being happily married for four months.

I think I know of what I speak.

So, best of luck to the Nakeds as they go their separate ways.

But man, it's going to be awkward as hell next time they run into each other at work.