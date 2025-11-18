Ali Larter Stuns At 'Landman' London Premiere & Angel Reese 'Locked In' With NBA Star

Plus, Rocky has fallen head over paws for the new neighbor dog. But she's kind of mean.

This dog is driving me batsh*t crazy.

Let me start from the beginning.

The house next door to ours has been empty for months. It's a rental property, and apparently the last renters really did a number on it. So after countless contractors, cleaners and carpenters went in and out of the house over the last several weeks, we finally spotted a UHaul truck in the driveway on Sunday.

Our German Shepherd, Rocky, supervised the move. And by that, I mean he spent the whole day on his hind legs, peering through the hole left by the broken board in the privacy fence separating our two properties.

Fine with me. It kept him busy and out of my hair while I worked and watched football.

As if the excitement of new neighbors wasn't enough, we found out yesterday that those neighbors have two dogs.

Noticing Rocky had been mysteriously missing from under my feet for quite some time, I walked outside to find this:

Adorable, right? Endearing, even. It's like a much cuter version of Tim Allen's neighbor in Home Improvement. I half expect the dog to pop up and shout "Hidey ho, neighbor!"

The only problem is the four-legged neighbor is a little more — um, bitey — than Wilson W. Wilson Jr. She's friendly most of the time, and they usually just stare at each other. Or she watches Rocky while he runs around the yard with his ball. But every once in a while, the other dog inexplicably bares her teeth and snarls in a not-so-neighborly way.

I'm not worried about a fight breaking out. Rocky is a big doofus who loves every dog he meets. But I am worried about him learning bad habits when it comes to territorial aggression. And the dogs incessantly barking at each other has already gotten old for everyone within a few acres of our house.

So until my husband gets off work, heads to Home Depot and then returns with the necessary materials to mend this opening in the fence, Rocky is hanging out inside the house with me.

And he is not happy about it.

He's obsessed with the neighbor's dog and wants to go out and see her. So he's following me around, sitting by my feet, whining and occasionally peering out the window with sad eyes as if he is Romeo, and I am locking him away from his Juliet.

Yes, I know the logical thing to do here would be to talk to the dog's owners and arrange a playdate. Then, maybe they'll stop freaking out about the mere presence of another animal right next door. But so far, I have not seen the humans out and about… and I'm just not the type to knock on a stranger's door to ask if our dogs can play together. I'm sure I'll run into them eventually.

But for now, I'll just be grateful I don't have a Malinois. Because the fence — even if it weren't broken — would be futile.

In other news:

I might have discovered the worst movie ever made. Instead of endlessly scrolling streaming services to decide what to watch, my husband and I have just been clicking the first movie we've never heard of or haven't seen yet. So far, the results have been underwhelming. Nobody 2 was silly, but decently entertaining. Significant Other was promising early on, but ultimately a letdown. And Death of a Unicorn was possibly the worst waste of 108 minutes I've had in quite some time. Just utter garbage. I'm telling you this so that you don't make the same mistake. It's too late for me, but please save yourselves.

For my hunters and outdoorsmen (and women) friends out there, I recently did an interview with THE Steven Rinella about all things hunting, cooking wild game and even the problem with Thanksgiving turkeys. We'll post the full interview tomorrow on OutKick Outdoors, but in the meantime, please do me a solid and follow @outkickoutdoors and @openseasonpod on Instagram. Otherwise, you might miss out on really great videos — like this one, where Steve talks about eating squirrels.

Womansplaining is back! Well, at least it is today. I haven't decided yet if I'm going to commit to a weekly release again just yet. I need to bank some content first. So you know what that means: email all your relationship and dating-related questions, gripes, thoughts, advice and funny videos to Amber.Harding@outkick.com. And in the meantime, read today's installment.

HERE: 'May I Meet You?': Bill Ackman's Dating Advice Has The Internet Rolling

Enough shameless self-promotion, Amber, sheesh! Let's do some Nightcaps.

Ali Larter Is Still The Queen

Fortunately for us, Season 2 of Landman — which premiered on Sunday — was a good palate cleanser after that unicorn movie.

Also on Sunday, the stars of the show walked the red carpet at the premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. And Ali Larter, naturally, stole the show. Demi Moore slayed, too. Meanwhile, Billy Bob looked like an odd cross between Johnny Depp and Kevin Federline?

I don't know, I can't explain it.

Ali Larter is a Millennial icon. Granted, at 49, I think she might actually be considered Gen X, but it seems like she was in every single movie that was huge when we Millennials were coming of age. Varsity Blues, Final Destination, Legally Blonde, Resident Evil, among many others. She was also in that movie American Outlaws, which I loved as a kid (I had a fascination with the Wild West), but I don't think that one carries as much weight as the rest of her résumé.

Anywho, the point is Ali Larter is a queen among peasants, and I'm glad to see her making this massive comeback as Billy Bob's hot wife in Landman.

Apparently, their off-screen dynamic is pretty much the same as the one we see on the show, too.

As you should, Billy Bob.

Angel Reese & Wendell Carter Are… 'Homies'

Angel Reese has said before that she doesn't post "her boo or her money," but she's got both.

And it doesn't take an investigative Big-J journalist to see that boo is probably Orlando Magic star Wendell Carter Jr.

During a Monday appearance on FanDuel's Run It Back, Carter couldn't stop grinning like a little schoolgirl when former NBA forward Chandler Parsons asked about rumors that they are a couple.

"That's the homie for sure. We locked in," Carter said. "Y'all gonna find out when y'all need to find out. We'll just leave it at that. That’s my girl, though. We locked in for sure."

I'm gonna start calling my husband "my homie" just to keep things interesting.

But I'd say this is every bit an admission of a relationship. If someone asks you if you're dating someone and you are NOT dating that person, you don't respond with, "You'll find out when it's time to find out." You'd just say no.

Mystery solved, Angel. You can't fool us.

Anyway, congrats to the happy homies!

Let's open the mailbag.

Jamison H. Still Has Faith In Sydney Sweeney

I’m not sure about the 3 Sydney Sweeney flops in a row. The first one is way more of a Ron Howard/Jude Law flop, the second one was a limited release Apple movie and an Art House movie made for film festivals and awards. She could line up 100 million dollar grossing rom-coms but tried to be a real actress. I’m guessing she will be fine.

Team Screencaps Greg Brings The Funny Animal Videos

Don't know if you're familiar with the channel that did that osprey video, but you might want to check out his YT channel (Ozzy Man Reviews). He's got a bunch of other animal-related videos along with "Destination F'ed" and "Destination Perfect" stuff.

He's got an older video of a koala in someone's car that's just outstanding.

(Language Warning)

Gene In The Rock Doesn't Care About Your Horoscope

Last week, we talked about Kim Kardashian blaming her team of psychics for lying to her about passing the bar.

Gene Writes: "Hello, Psychic Hotline? My jewelry is missing, can you help me?"

"Why, yes, madam. Is there a crackhead living in your house?"

OMG. Personally, I'm from the Robert Heinlein school. If I want a quick test of someone's basic intelligence, I ask them what they think of astrology. I'd be real surprised if 99.5% of Hollywood didn't flunk. I guess flunking a bar exam should be no surprise.

Tyler B. Brings It Home For The Dog Lovers

Thanks for making me tear up at work last week with the dog cloning segment of Nightcaps. Wanted to make sure you saw this ad.

Stuff I Liked

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.