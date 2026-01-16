'Landman' Star Reveals Taylor Sheridan's Brutal Casting Process For Hit Show: WATCH

Ali Larter definitely didn't have an easy time landing a starring role on "Landman."

Season two of Taylor Sheridan's incredibly popular Paramount+ series comes to an end this week. Reactions and takes about the season have been all over the place.

I've certainly enjoyed the nonstop outrage and chatter about whether the show has gone off the rails. It makes it a lot more fun for everyone involved.

Larter plays Angela — Tommy Norris' (Billy Bob Thornton) wife — in the series, and her character is definitely among the most polarizing and debated.

Ali Larter Details Audition Process For "Landman"

Larter spoke with "CBS Mornings" about Taylor Sheridan's rigorous audition routine, and it wasn't a short process. In fact, it took several months, and Larter nearly waved the white flag.

The talented actress explained the following:

"The auditioning process is incredibly difficult, especially when you feel like you're right for a role. I connected to this the first time I got the pages for it, and it stretched out over three months. And then, when you go in a room, there's 20 people there, and I had to do 19 pages, a long monologue I got the night before, and you know, I think the process almost burned me out. I was so raw at that point that I almost didn't care. I was ready to go. If you don't want this, then I don't want you."

You can watch Larter's full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's not a secret that Sheridan is incredibly persistent when it comes to getting what he wants for his shows. It shouldn't surprise anyone that he was willing to push people to the brink in order to make sure they're right for the role.

He also doesn't take no for an answer. Sam Elliott made that clear when explaining how Sheridan pitched him on joining the cast for season two.

If you want to work with the most successful entertainment visionary in the game, then you better be ready to put in the work.

That's exactly what Larter did, despite the fact that she almost wanted to call it quits before landing the big role.

Now, we sit and wait to see what happens with the season finale. Have an interesting prediction? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.