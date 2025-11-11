Legendary Western Actor Reveals Taylor Sheridan's Blunt Tactics For New 'Landman' Season

Taylor Sheridan didn't need many words to convince Sam Elliott to join "Landman."

The legendary Western actor appears to be a major figure in season two of the hit series about the oil business in Texas. The cast is already stacked with Billy Bob Thornton leading the way.

Now, Sam Elliott will take things to a new level as Tommy Norris' father. The level of talent in "Landman" is a testament to Sheridan's crazy draw and appeal in the entertainment business.

He also doesn't need too much selling of his projects.

Sam Elliott reveals how he was pitched to join "Landman."

Elliott spoke with USA Today about joining "Landman" for the new season and revealed it all started with a simple text.

"I told Taylor that offers come in, but that he really spoiled me with '1883.' That I was having a nice time at home. And Taylor wrote back, saying, 'I'm going to get your ass back to work.' That was his comment. I didn't know what he was talking about," Elliott explained to the outlet.

The popular actor revealed to USA Today he was dealing with a bit of a medical issue at the time, but Sheridan's offer was just too good to pass up.

"Taylor told me, 'Buddy, I'm not going without you.' It was the greatest gift," Elliott further revealed.

I guess it really doesn't take much convincing at all when Taylor Sheridan says he has a role for someone. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that Sheridan wanted Elliott in the cast for season two.

The two previously worked together on "1883," and the results were outstanding. The "Yellowstone" prequel was a smashing success, and Elliott's performance was a major reason why.

Now, they're gearing up to run it back in season two of "Landman."

The first season of "Landman" was outstanding entertainment, and fans are eager to find out what happens in season two. The good news is the wait will soon be over because it premieres this Sunday on Paramount+. I can't wait to dive back in. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.