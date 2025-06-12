Ali Larter Has A Message For Haters Of Her 'Landman' Character's Sexuality, 'Objectify Me'

Haters claiming that Taylor Sheridan is objectifying women in Landman with the characters Angela and Aynsley Norris don’t need to bother filing those complaints with Ali Larter.

The 49-year-old, who plays Angela in the hit show, isn't buying any of the objectification claims. In fact, she pushes back on those people who have a problem with her character.

Larter was asked by The Hollywood Reporter during an interview where she also shared that Sheridan's wife served as storyline inspiration, what she makes of those objectifying women claims.

"There's good press and bad press. That’s challenging. I try to keep myself at arm’s length from that and stay with the work. This is Taylor’s baby," she said.

"Anytime I would take my foot off the pedal, Taylor was on step. He wants her loud and emotional, like a tornado of energy."

Ali Larter loves playing her Landman character

This heads-down approach by Larter has paid off. She's on a hit show and knows that boiling the characters down to their sexuality is a huge mistake.

One she suggests is being made by people who are uncomfortable with their own sexuality. There's a lot more to the characters and to the show.

There's no objectifying women taking place here, but if there was, Larter is all for it. She told THR, "I’m also like, ‘Objectify me. C’mon.’ (Laughs) Nobody’s putting me in a position that I’m not comfortable being in."

"I have two children. I’ve been married for 19 years. I love playing this character. If there was something I was uncomfortable with, I wouldn’t do it. What’s more uncomfortable is that people are so uncomfortable by their sexuality."

Exactly. If playing a smokeshow on a massive success is wrong, then Ali Larter doesn’t want to be right. She's having fun, she's still hot, she's comfortable with the character's sexuality and none of that equals objectification.