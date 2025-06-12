Taylor Sheridan's Wife Played Unexpected Role In Crafting Hit TV Series

Taylor Sheridan's wife, Nicole, is apparently the inspiration for a major "Landman" storyline.

"Landman" is one of the best shows on TV, and one of Sheridan's biggest hits. The gritty drama with Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter focuses on the oil business in Texas.

The first season was exceptional, and season two is currently in production. It will be fascinating to see where things go next.

Taylor Sheridan's wife Nicole inspired popular "Landman" storyline.

One of the most popular storylines in "Landman" is Tommy's wife, Angela (Larter), and daughter, Aynsley, spending time at a retirement home with elderly people society seems to have forgotten.

It turns out the storyline exists because Nicole Sheridan does just that in real life, according to Ali Larter.

Larter told The Hollywood Reporter the following about how Sheridan's wife inspired the scenes:

"A lot of his stories are inspired by his wife. She does that. She goes to the homes here and has these incredible relationships. She plays games and sets up a bar for them. It’s the way it should be. They’re in their prime and they get shoved into these awful retirement homes where nobody loves or cares for them. Nicole [Sheridan] has really opened up this world of the way that we can see senior citizens, how we can treat them and have fun with them, and how little effort it takes to bring so much happiness to someone’s life."

It's a bit funny to note that at one point in the series, they set up a trip to a strip club for the people in the retirement home. It is unclear whether Nicole has done that in real life.

Having said that, she seems like a very nice person if she's taking time out of her day to spend it with people in retirement homes.

A little kindness can go a long way in this life, and helping those in retirement homes is definitely an incredible gesture. I can't imagine what life in one of those things must be like, but something tells me I wouldn't like it.

Props to Nicole for being a rock-solid person. The world could use a bit more of that spirit. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.