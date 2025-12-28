Aaron Rodgers' Wife Brittani Missing In Action From The Steelers WAGs Christmas Pajama Party

Last year, around this time, Aaron Rodgers dropped some girlfriend news on the world from out of nowhere. It was a couple of days before Christmas when he casually mentioned her during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

They were talking about shopping for gifts on the show when the then-Jets quarterback said a gift he was waiting for, for his girlfriend, had finally arrived earlier that day.

"I used to enjoy, like a little outing over to the Bay Park Mall in Wisconsin every now and then, but I actually order all mine online," Rodgers said at the time.

"So I was a little bit worried, because there was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn't showed up yet… It showed up today, so everything is great now."

McAfee and co-host AJ Hawk's antennas went up immediately. Rodgers clarified that he wasn’t in a relationship with Britney Spears, but rather an unknown woman named Brittani with an "i."

He didn’t provide many other details other than she doesn’t have any social media and is a fan of Pat McAfee, at least Rodgers thought she was. Is he serious? Is he jerking people around? In either case, the quest to find the mystery woman was on.

So far, that quest hasn't been a fruitful one. The Jets WAGs have no idea who she is. They say they never met her. That didn’t mean the relationship with the future Hall of Famer hadn’t become a serious one.

By the time Rodgers arrived in Pittsburgh, to assume the starting quarterback job for the Steelers, he was a married man. Still no sight of his now mystery wife Brittani.

Steelers WAGs Pajama Party Comes and Goes, Still No Brittani

If ever there was an opportunity for the QB1's better half to show up, it would be at the Steelers WAGs Christmas pajama party. It was hosted last week by star linebacker T.J. Watt's wife, Dani, and kicker Chris Boswell's wife, Havana.

There does not appear to be any sign of Mrs. Rodgers at the event. Although it's hard to know for sure if all who attended were photographed and if one of those whose faces can’t be seen is her.

Given that Jets WAGs never met her and Rodgers is leaning toward retirement after the season, it isn’t likely she showed up. Assuming that she's real, and he's not just jerking everyone around, which can’t be taken off the table.

Not yet anyway. Showing up front and center at the WAGs Christmas pajama party would have done it, but that wasn’t in the cards. The mystery continues.

Maybe an unlikely Super Bowl run for the current first-place NFC North team would be worthy of an appearance?

Blu of Earth would have been at that Christmas party.