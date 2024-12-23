Aaron Rodgers: I Have A New Girlfriend Named Brittany 'With An I'

Is Aaron Rodgers jerking around with the media or does the ayahuasca-drinking Jets QB have a new girlfriend?

During his weekly Monday appearance with Pat McAfee, Rodgers casually announced/claimed he has a new girlfriend and her Christmas gift showed up this morning.

"I used to enjoy a little outing to go do my Christmas shopping but I actually ordered all of it online this year.. I've been waiting on one last package to show up for my girlfriend and it showed up today," Rodgers announced to the world.

Hmm, is the guy jerking us around here?

"Spears?" McAfee sidekick AJ Hawk whispered as Rodgers rattled off his holiday shopping antics.

"Not Brittany Spears, no," Rodgers promised.

"This is Brittany with an ‘i’ not Brittany Spears," Rodgers noted.

Who is Aaron Rodgers' girlfriend Brittany with an ‘i’ & is this guy just jerking us around?

There's no record of Rodgers dating a Brittany with an ‘i’. Even the typical gossip newshounds have nothing on this alleged mystery woman.

Is this a Rodgers smokescreen to have some fun with media outlets?

Keep in mind, earlier this month, Rodgers ex Shailene Woodley claimed that she still cries over her "toxic" relationship with the QB.

The actress claims she ended the relationship in early 2022 because "everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change."

"I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry," Woodley added. "It was not right. But it was beautiful."

Later that year, it was reported that Rodgers might be in a relationship with an alleged witch named Blu of Earth who had a huge presence on the self-help ayahuasca scene.

Stay tuned.

Rodgers is either jerking us around or the tabloids are about to really heat up.