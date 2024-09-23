49ers Fan Gets Dropped A Couple Of Times During Wild Fight With Rams Fans

Never give anyone a free shot during a fight, whether the fight takes place on the concourse of an NFL stadium or inside a ring for money. It rarely works out in your favor, even if you eat the free shot and think you're good to go.

That's what happened on Sunday in Los Angeles during the 49ers-Rams game. At some point during the game, possibly when San Francisco was up 21-7 and this Niners fan was feeling a little overconfident in his ability to fight, a 49ers fan and Rams fan got into it on the concourse at SoFi Stadium.

During an argument, the overconfident Niners fan can be seen practically begging a Rams fan to punch him. It didn't take much as the Rams fan was already squared up ready for action.

The Niners fan and a woman attempting to hold him back walk closer to the Rams fan, and he doesn't hesitate to take the invitation for a free punch. The Rams fan steps into a straight left-hand.

The shot snaps the 49ers fan's head back and causes the woman with him to go on the attack. Not long after that, the Rams fan lands a viscous punch on her and all hell breaks loose. The overconfident Niners fan charges at the Rams fan and realizes quickly that asking to be punched in the face was a bad idea.

The Niners fan takes a right-hand this time and that drops him to his knees. He gets back up and another Rams fan joins the action. He starts unloading punches on the Niners fan and soon the two squaring off with one another.

Niners fan who should have walked away ends up repeatedly getting punched in the face

The initial Rams fan that landed the free shot makes his way away from the action and still has his hat and sunglasses on. Obviously, not a great guy hitting a woman and all, but brawling on the concourse without losing either is impressive.

Meanwhile, the overconfident Niners fan gets dropped a second and then a third time by the other Rams fan. It looks like security is finally arriving at this time, but too little too late. The Niners fan has had enough brain trauma for one Sunday afternoon.

To add insult to the probable concussion, the 49ers blew a 21-7 third quarter lead and lost the game to the Rams 27-24. It all started - on the concourse anyway - with that free punch invitation.

It was a tough day all around for 49ers fans. This guy had it worse than most did.