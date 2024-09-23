Texans, Vikings Fans Throw Punches In Massive Brawl: VIDEO

Some Vikings and Texans fans decided to throw punches Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings beat the brakes of Houston to the tune of 34-7 in Minneapolis Sunday, but the butt kicking wasn't contained to just the field.

It also spilled over into the stands.

Vikings and Texans fans brawl.

A viral video shows Vikings and Texans fans jawing back and forth with each other, and things escalated to the natural conclusion:

A fist fight.

A man wearing a Vikings jersey threw a rock solid punch, and it was off to the races from there. You can watch the unreal footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans fighting at sporting events is a tale as old as time. It's a sign nature is healing. Would I ever do it? No. Do I encourage others to do it? Absolutely not.

Will people always fight at major sporting events? Without a doubt. People get emotional, some drink a bit too much, they get a shade too bold and then fists start flying.

I truly will never understand why anyone would pay big money to attend an NFL game and then ruin their day by fighting. It makes less than zero sense to me, but it does provide us with some solid internet content.

Keep your head on a swivel or you might get cooked! Let me know what you thought of the fight at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.