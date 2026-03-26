30-Year Police Veteran One Of Three Witnesses To Report Bigfoot Sighting Near Myrtle Beach

It's been fairly quiet on the Bigfoot front after the eight "high-credibility" reports over a five-day period earlier this month in Ohio.

The last we heard about the Ohio Bigfoot flap was that there were boots on the ground in the area conducting an investigation into the sightings.

I'm sure we'll hear a full detailed report once that investigation has been concluded. There was a meteor that hit the area on top of everything else.

One would hope a thorough investigation involves what, if anything, these Bigfoot may have known before the meteor arrived. But there are other sightings to not lose track of.

One of them, which showed up on The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization's website recently, actually happened back in January near Myrtle Beach. There were three witnesses on two separate occasions.

One of the witnesses, described by BFRO Investigator Bill Hanna as the "primary witness," is a 30-year police veteran.

"In the early afternoon on January 16, 2026, I was traveling west with a friend on SC 341 (Lake City Highway), going from Johnsonville, SC to Lake City, SC." the report states.

Another Bigfoot Sighting Hits the Radar, This One Comes With a Credible Witness

"As we approached the first of two bridges over Lynches River, my friend exclaimed, ‘Did you see that?!’ I turned my head to see what she had seen. My friend saw it better, but it was a bipedal being with black hair, quickly crossing the road, left to right, as we passed."

They estimate the presumed Bigfoot to be about six feet tall, and it crossed the road in only three or four steps before going down "a sharp embankment into a swampy pine forest thicket."

The speed at which it crossed the road and disappeared surprised them. Obviously, they weren’t able to snap a picture of the creature.

A couple of days later, on that same road, traveling in the same direction, another friend of the reporting witness "saw a being standing by the road, similar to the being I witnessed."

It was the same height as what they had seen just two days earlier. However, the "back-haired bipedal being" was just standing beside the road this time before making its exit.

Both of the sightings occurred on clear days, the first in the early afternoon and the second in the late morning.

"Though both sightings were quick observances, the witnesses were quite specific in what they observed. The primary witness is a 30-year police veteran, trained to make such observations in a short period," Investigator Hanna noted.

"She was sure of what she observed and described it in detail. The witness impressed me as being quite credible."

He also concluded that the area was a suitable one for a Bigfoot habitat. A Bigfoot just 35 miles or so from Myrtle Beach, perhaps they prefer to vacation at the beach during the offseason.