Cleveland ROCKED By Meteor – Major 'BOOM' Jolts NE Ohio

Northern Ohio IS NOT under attack by the Iranians. It was a meteor.

Relax, Ohioans, the Iranians are not attacking you.

That BOOM you heard Tuesday morning was just a meteor blowing up over Cleveland, according to the National Weather Service bureau in Cleveland, which used its geostationary lightning mapper to detect the (alleged) meteor.

Here's video of the sound that people in Cleveland reportedly heard. Was that just a gunshot? The locals say this was from the meteor.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service Pittsburgh office says one of its employees captured footage of the fireball flying through the sky and taking aim on Cleveland.

This pretty much confirms what was seen at the bus barn.

Has a meteor ever destroyed a city on earth? Yes, but it's been a few years ago. Acccording to Google, roughly 3,600 years ago, a 50-meter-wide — I have no ide how they know how big a meteor was 3,600 years ago; just go with it — destroyed Tall el-Hammam, present day Jordan, with a blast that was 1,000-times stronger than the Hiroshima blast.

Based on today's event, we damn near lost Cleveland. Let that sink in for a moment. That means the Browns would be wiped off the map having never made it to the Super Bowl.

It's said that Tall el-Hammam was a city of 8,000 before the blast. The meteor (ALLEGEDLY) created 740 mph winds and heat topping out around 3,600 degrees. Destruction stretched nearly 16 miles.

It's 19 miles from downtown Cleveland to Brook Park, where the Browns are digging for their new stadium. You get the point. This meteor nearly ended Browns fans' misery. Hundreds of thousands could've perished this morning without ever having their hearts ripped out of their chests by the Browns in the Super Bowl.

You guys were so close to cashing a winner on the prediction markets?

Cleveland social media legend Reflog wins the day with this one. This is actually something people were betting on. Nearly $82,000 has been wagered on this one over at Kalshi.

Here are the rules for the meteor strike in order for people to cash a winning ticket:

If a major meteor (10 kilotons TNT equivalent or greater) hits Earth before Jan 1, 2030, then the market resolves to Yes. Outcome verified from NASA.

So far, NASA isn't verifying anything.