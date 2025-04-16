'Yellowstone' Prequel Finale Put Up Outrageous Ratings, Shows Taylor Sheridan's Insane Power

The final episode of "1923" put up some absolutely absurd viewership numbers.

The hit "Yellowstone" prequel created by Taylor Sheridan came to an end with a bloody and emotional finale on April 6th on Paramount+.

Viewers watched the bloodshed unfold as Spencer finally returned home after a journey spanning two seasons. He slaughtered Whitfield's men, but there weren't any happy endings.

Alexandra died after giving birth to John Dutton - the believed father of Kevin Costner's character in the original saga. Opinions are split on the second season, but I strongly believe the finale was the best episode of the season.

*RELATED: Graphic Sex Scene On Hit TV Show Enrages Viewers, Sparks Massive Backlash*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

"1923" finale put up monster viewership numbers.

The viewership numbers are now in for the series finale, and the data is absolutely wild. Paramount+ announced in a release that "A Dream and a Memory" was watched by 14 million people on the streaming platform.

That's a four million boost from the season one finale, and the season's full average was up 46% from season one, according to the same release.

For comparison, the most watched scripted episode of TV on regular broadcast in 2024 was an episode of "Tracker" with just under 12 million viewers, according to Variety.

The insane draw of "1923" goes to show that Taylor Sheridan remains the most powerful person in entertainment.

The man is simply on a completely different level. "Yellowstone" dominated TV ratings during its five seasons on the Paramount Network, and the rest of his lineup is the face of Paramount+. There's nobody working today in entertainment with the kind of pull he has.

The reason why isn't hard to figure out. He makes productions that appeal to regular people, and instead of being preachy, his shows are just a ton of fun.

It's a shockingly simple formula, and it's clearly working, judging from the numbers.

He's also not done yet. There are multiple other "Yellowstone" stories in the works, including another prequel titled "1944." All signs point to it possibly continuing the story of Spencer, his son John and the other child mentioned in the closing moments of "1923." Buckle up for more chaos because it's coming. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.