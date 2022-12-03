Cristiano Ronaldo’s Better Half Georgina Rodriguez Hits The Beach In Qatar

It’s been an interesting year for Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s been at the center of multiple controversies. One of those controversies ended up earning him a two-game suspension and a fine.

Ronaldo earned the suspension after a Manchester United loss in April when he slapped a phone out of a young fan’s hand as he made his way off the field. He had some of that sore loser on display during Portugal’s loss to South Korea on Friday.

The soccer star was seen yelling at South Korea’s Cho Gue Sung as he made his way off the field during the loss. He says he told Sung to “shut up” after being told to leave by his opponent.

On hand for his latest outburst was his Spanish model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. She skipped much of the group play, but has arrived in Qatar just ahead of the knockout round.

The 28-year-old has been in a relationship with Ronaldo since 2017. When she’s not living an incredible lifestyle and having his kids – there’s some contradictory information on the actual number but it is more than one – she’s modeling and influencing.

Rodriguez has almost 40 million followers on Instagram. That’s a fraction of Ronaldo’s 507 million, but it’s not too shabby for the WAG of one of the most recognizable soccer players on the planet.

Georgina Rodriguez Enjoys Some Bikini Time During World Cup Downtime

Portugal isn’t in action until Tuesday when they take on Switzerland in the Round of 16. So what is on the schedule for Ronaldo’s better half?

Keeping her large following engaged of course. Rodriguez hit the beach in Qatar’s capital and shared a look at herself drying out on the sand in a green bikini.

Despite all of the controversy surrounding Ronaldo, including parting ways with Manchester United, he’s going to be just fine. He’s competing in the World Cup, has a model girlfriend, and another $200 million reportedly sitting on the table waiting for him.