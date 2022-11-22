Christiano Ronaldo and Manchester United Mutually Part Ways

While the soccer world is focused on the World Cup for the next month, there has still been some action news on the club front with the news that Christiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have decided to go separate ways.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” the club said in a statement.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

While the break-up was less than pretty, Ronaldo wished his former teammates and their fans the best moving forward.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

Ronaldo Left After Heated Interview

The split came via mutual decision and occurred just one week after Ronaldo did an interview with Piers Morgan in which he said he felt “betrayed.”

The explosive Cristiano Ronaldo interview the whole world is talking about is now available to watch in full on YouTube 👇https://t.co/za8SibwaWw@Cristiano | @piersmorgan | #90MinutesWithRonaldo pic.twitter.com/vjlX719jya — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 19, 2022

The Portuguese megastar said that he felt as though head coach ten Hag and the team’s higher-ups were trying to force him out of Old Trafford.

“I felt that some people, they don’t want me here. Not only this year, but last year too,” Ronaldo told Morgan.

He also said he no longer respected ten Hag because he didn’t feel he had been respected in return.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t respect me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Man U went 16-10-12 last season, and so far this year have posted an 8-2-4 record.

Ronaldo’s first stint with the club from 2003-2009 was far more successful than his most recent one and included three straight Premier League championships.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle