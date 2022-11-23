Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended For Breaking Fan’s Phone… In April

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for breaking a fan’s cell phone. However, that news comes one day after it was announced that he and Manchester United had decided to mutually part ways.

The incident happened all the way back in April when Ronaldo and his Man U teammates were leaving the field after a loss to Everton.

La policía de Inglaterra investiga a Cristiano Ronaldo. Ayer le reventó el móvil a un niño con autismo tras perder contra el Everton. Su madre lo ha denunciado: "Es un matón, ha agredido a mi hijo". Millonarios consentidos que no saben perder. pic.twitter.com/nt55xFAFJZ — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) April 10, 2022

In the video, Ronaldo can be seen walking down the tunnel and batting a phone out of a teenager’s hand. The 37-year-old was clearly limping and he alleged that the fan was trying to get a video of his bloody leg and knocked it away out of concern for his safety.

At least that was his side of the story.

According to the BBC, Ronaldo apologized to the fan after the incident.

Still, it took the Football Association — the sports’ governing body in England — more than seven months to complete their independent investigation. They decided to hit the superstar with a two-game suspension and a £50,000 fine.

Of course, Ronaldo doesn’t currently have a team so the timing of his suspension is a bit unusual. It applies to games with a domestic club even if it isn’t in England. However, the suspension doesn’t apply to the Champions League.

It also does not apply to the FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo will lead the Portuguese National Team against Ghana on Thanksgiving Day.

