A man is creating waves on TikTok after claims of exchanging gifts with a creature in the woods.

TikTok user @fowl_mitten_outdoors has shared several videos claiming he’s swapped gifts with an unknown creature in the woods, and the posts are gaining traction.

However, as you’ll see below, the evidence is scarce at best.

Okay, I’ll just come out and say it. How is anyone buying this nonsense? I’m all for discussing UFOs and Bigfoot, but I need more proof than this.

How are these videos gaining traction? It’s literally just a dude in the woods claiming he’s exchanging gifts at a rock.

If that’s the best evidence we have, it’s going to be a hard pass from me. This just doesn’t pass any level of scrutiny.

Is Bigfoot real? (Credit: Getty Images)

As I’ve said many times before, I find it hard to believe Bigfoot is real until someone finally takes one down and puts it on a slab.

With UFOs, we at least have lots of videos from solid sources. After all, the most famous UFO video ever filmed was done by a Navy pilot.

With Bigfoot, we have nothing at all, and certainly no credible videos. Now, we have a guy claiming he’s simply exchanging gifts in the wild. Yeah, not buying it! Let me know if you think I’m wrong in the comments below.