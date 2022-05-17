Congress Holds UFO Hearings Led By Bug-Eyed Adam Schiff & It’s A Big Nothing Burger If The Gov’t Won’t Shoot Down A UFO

Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., wants answers and he wants them NOW. What’s out there and what are we seeing? The pol took time out of his busy schedule trying to take down the Trump empire to fire up a House intelligence hearing — the first in 50 years — so he can get answers on UFOs and if this is a national security concern.

Meanwhile, my local retired weather guy is out trying to hunt down baby formula for his grandchild.

“There are a lot of unexplained aerial phenomena. We don’t know what they are, and they can’t be easily rationalized as weather phenomenon or balloons or anything else. So it’s quite a mystery,” Schiff said ahead of his big hearing. He’s the House Intelligence Committee chairman who gets to decide it’s time to have a big talk about what’s flying around our air space.

And things got off to a HOT start Tuesday when a government official told Schiff, “I do not have an explanation” for what the two of them were looking at on the screen.

🛸 "I DO NOT HAVE AN EXPLANATION": HOUSE HOLDS RARE #UFO HEARING The House is holding a public hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), or UFOs. But instead of aliens, lawmakers are more concerned about possible national security threats. @OKCFOX #UFOHearings pic.twitter.com/SZj50qpPLZ — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) May 17, 2022

Hey fellas, think we could’ve discussed this in an email thread and circled back in like 5-10 years after you buffoons finally decide to shoot one of these UFOs out of the sky so we can see what’s doing in one of these things?

Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind. says these hearings are important as the country needs to “seriously evaluate and respond to any potential national security risks – especially those we do not fully understand.”

Here’s some advice, Andre: Shoot down the UFO, then we send in Geraldo to be the first one to get close to the object and he kicks in the door to this thing to see what’s going on in the cockpit. We sell the TV rights to this, make enough to pave two miles of I-75 south of Detroit and it’s a huge ratings success for Amazon or Netflix.

Either there’s something in those UFOs to be concerned about or we’ll go back to bigger concerns like trying to find baby formula for Blizzard Bill’s grandchild.

Let’s face it, these hearings are absolutely garbage when you bring up some government expert and he says there’s no “explanation.”

That’s like asking a teenager why the tequila that was in the liquor cabinet is gone. “No explanation.”

Oh, OK.

You know who’ll get the job done on aliens in his spare time? Elon Musk.

“I’ve not seen any evidence of aliens and I’ll be the first two tweet about it or whatever if I see some,” Musk said this week.

“If we found aliens…probably SpaceX would get a ton more revenue,” he added.

Exactly.

The government should just leave this to the private sector — unless it’s ready to start blasting things out of the sky to see what’s doing.

Are there things out there? It would be highly irresponsible to think we’re the only morons floating around in the Milky Way. The last people who are going to get to the bottom of this is 100% the government.

Watch the full UFO hearings here: