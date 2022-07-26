Another Bigfoot story is making the rounds online!

Everyone knows nothing sets the internet on fire like a great Bigfoot story. People are fascinated at the idea of a mythical creature roaming the woods.

While there’s little proof Sasquatch is real, we have a new story!

A man hunting in South Carolina allegedly had a bizarre experience.



A woman by the name of Caryolyn Day shared photos allegedly captured by a trail camera appearing to show an unknown creature in the woods of Washington, the Daily Star.

“I just checked my camera that is deep in the woods behind Mount Si in the Snoqualmie Valley…either there is a Sasquatch in the area or I am being expertly pranked,” Day wrote to her followers.

What do we all think about this situation? Is it a Bigfoot or has Carolyn been the victim of a prank? Something is in the photos, but are we really supposed to believe it’s a Sasquatch based on some blurry pics?

As I’ve said before, there are millions of hunters around the country, and yet, we’ve never had a single guy fire a round!

Now, how can that be? How can there be so many people with guns in the woods and a Bigfoot has never been put down. Doesn’t make a ton of sense, right?

Is it possible large, hairy creatures are secretly roaming the woods of America? Sure, and it’s possible I’ll be a billionaire by the end of the week.

If we’re talking about fantasies, let’s not rule anything out!

Let us know what you think was captured in the photos in the comments below.