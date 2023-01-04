Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons Shreds ESPN’s Bart Scott For Tee Higgins Comments

ESPN’s Bart Scott has been facing a lot of criticism after he blamed Bengals receiver Tee Higgins for the shocking on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Now, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is taking a shot at Scott.

The ex-NFL linebacker, argued that Higgins had hit Hamlin using the crown of his helmet (even though it was quite clearly his shoulder).

“The NFL has tried to take the head out of the game,” Scott said. “We almost don’t think of the violent hits — we always associate that with the defensive players in targeting and lowering their head.”

While Scott tried to backtrack and say he wasn’t blaming Higgins, he continued to argue that Higgins lowered his head and made contact with Hamlin.

It’s hard to overlook the implication of what Scott was arguing, and Micah Parsons sure didn’t want to do that.

Parsons hopped on Twitter and unloaded a tweet directly at the ESPN analyst.

Yoo are we serious?!!?why do we let some people speak on tv?! This was a freak incident but putting fault on another player is wild! They should make some of these guys go over lines or something or not even give them a seat at the table! https://t.co/ctJVfu6cuf — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 4, 2023

Parsons fired off a second tweet in which he criticized Scott for not considering Tee Higgins’ feelings before airing these comments.

Like does not even consider how tee Huggins feels before airing some bull shut like that! That traumatic event he just went through! I swear some of these tv guys have too much egos on these stages we give them ! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 4, 2023

He has a point for sure. You have to think this has been a tough couple of days for Higgins to grapple with mentally.

Former NFL tackle, Andrew Whitworth, who is now an analyst for Amazon, echoed Parson’s response in a reply.

I feel you young legend! On every level! Like bro, it’s not about this guy and his hot takes right now! It’s about our brotherhood putting our arms around each other and pulling closer together for our brothers! Not that BS! — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) January 4, 2023

Scott’s going to be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to back him up on this one. No one — no one rational — is going to blame Higgins for what happened to the Bills safety.

