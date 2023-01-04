Buffalo Bills Statement: Safety Damar Hamlin Showing ‘Signs Of Improvement’, Remains In Critical Condition

Damar Hamlin is making progress. And that’s not a rumor or second hand, but rather from the Buffalo Bills directly.

The NFL team tweeted its 1.5 million followers moments ago that their safety’s health is improving. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest attack during Monday night’s football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight.



He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 4, 2023

This is in line with what family and friends have told the press in the past 24 hours.

This is a developing story. OutKick will continue to update with more details as we have them.