Cowboys-Commanders Thanksgiving Game With Dolly Parton Halftime Show Hits Near-Record 41M Viewers Despite Blowout

Congratulations to the Washington Commanders, who got embarrassed on Thanksgiving when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 45-10 and did so in front of a near record-setting audience.

Thursday’s second football game of the day ended up averaging 41.4 MILLION viewers, according to CBS.

That figure puts the Cowboys blowout as the third-most watched regular season game in NFL history and the most since last year’s Super Bowl. A tough look for the Commanders, but a dominant one for Dak Prescott and company as they proved to the country that they are for real.

However, the game itself might not have been the only contributing factor to the great ratings – as the queen of country herself, Dolly Parton had something to do with it as well.

Parton’s halftime performance that immediately went viral and sent millions of people Googling ‘How old is Dolly Parton?’ absolutely contributed to the ratings as the 77-year-old revealed why she is the GOAT when it comes to live music. Just ask Tony Romo.

The Cowboys led the Commanders 20-10 at halftime before Parton’s performance. Neither team scored in the third quarter which clearly had a ratings impact as both diehard and casual football fans kept an eye on the CBS broadcast. However, once the fourth quarter came around it was the Cowboys doing the commanding, shutting out Washington 25-0 and easily coming away with the victory – turkey legs and all.

Dak and the boys pull Turkey legs out of the Salvation Army kettle 😂 pic.twitter.com/jAV01uBigr — ✭Cowboys News✭ (@DemBoyz_News) November 24, 2023

THE NFL IS DOMINANT

Throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions, Prescott and the rest of Jerry Jones’ Cowboys showed just how serious they are taking this season with their 8-3 record.

The late game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks also put up impressive numbers, with 26.9 million viewers tuning in across the regular broadcast and streaming platforms despite the Niners crushing the Seahawks 29-3 at halftime.

There’s no question about it, the NFL rules the entire sports world – which is why Commissioner Roger Goodell needs to stop turning it into the No Fun League.