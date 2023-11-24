Dolly Parton Wears Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit, Gets Massive Reaction On Social Media

Dolly Parton gave the performance of the century for Thanksgiving 2023 at halftime between the Dallas CowboysWashington Commanders and social media absolutely loved it.

The 77-year-old legendary singer dressed up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for her performance, and despite her age, absolutely went for it with her costume.

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Singer Dolly Parton performs during halftime of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Parton, already one of the country’s most popular singers, got herself another set of fans with her performance, despite a, shall we say, lack of significant movement around the stage. One of her new biggest fans was Tony Romo, who was extremely effusive about how much he enjoyed the show.

Memes were flying about being scared to comment on her appearance.

Dolly Parton Shows Age Is Just A Number

Parton’s vocal performance did leave something to be desired; to be expected from a 77-year-old singer.

But the ability to pull off a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costume at her age is unbelievable, and undeniably impressive. In a sea of disappointing halftime performances, Parton’s stood out for being fun, different, and classic.

Time for her to do the Super Bowl halftime too?

Written by Ian Miller

Ian Miller is a former award watching high school actor, author, and long suffering Dodgers fan. He spends most of his time golfing, traveling, reading about World War I history, and trying to get the remote back from his dog. Follow him on Twitter @ianmSC

