Dolly Parton Wears Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit, Gets Massive Reaction On Social Media

Dolly Parton gave the performance of the century for Thanksgiving 2023 at halftime between the Dallas Cowboys–Washington Commanders and social media absolutely loved it.
The 77-year-old legendary singer dressed up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for her performance, and despite her age, absolutely went for it with her costume.
Parton, already one of the country’s most popular singers, got herself another set of fans with her performance, despite a, shall we say, lack of significant movement around the stage. One of her new biggest fans was Tony Romo, who was extremely effusive about how much he enjoyed the show.
Memes were flying about being scared to comment on her appearance.
Dolly Parton Shows Age Is Just A Number
Parton’s vocal performance did leave something to be desired; to be expected from a 77-year-old singer.
But the ability to pull off a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costume at her age is unbelievable, and undeniably impressive. In a sea of disappointing halftime performances, Parton’s stood out for being fun, different, and classic.
Time for her to do the Super Bowl halftime too?
The flesh-colored corset that was pulling her tummy tight was constricting her blood flow so she had to keep grabbing the set to stay up.