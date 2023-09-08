Covid Is Back? Multiple California High School Football Games Cancelled As Reported Cases Rise

Videos by OutKick

Here we go again.

Multiple California high school football games have been postponed this weekend due to positive Covid cases amongst the football team and in some instances even the cheerleading squad.

It’s 2023 and I need to know where Michael J. Fox is because we are all starring in Back to the Future 4.

Santa Paula High School outside Los Angeles reported over 20 positive cases between both the football and cheerleading squad which led to tonight’s game being cancelled. Esparta High School near San Francisco also had a rise in cases this week causing them to cancel tonight’s game too.

Unfortunately it appears this is a becoming a rising trend as Covid hysteria is once again creeping back.

A rise in Covid cases are making some people mask up, even if they don’t wear them right. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PROGRAMS ON PAUSE

Just last week, Nordorf High School in Ojai, Calif., postponed their game after the amount of cases caused them to not even have 11 players to practice during the week. Multiple Texas schools have also had to postpone games this weekend. One Texas school district even had to switch to 6-on-6 football games due to a “Covid outbreak,” across schools.

It’s unclear how serious any of the California high school football players Covid cases were or if they were given mandatory testing. Santa Paula’s assistant principal said that the number of cases was “rising” and public health officials across a number of states are already issuing guidelines to make sure students are updated on their vaccines and isolating should they test positive.

However, it’s not just elementary and high schools that are heading backwards these days.

This past week the University of Michigan crazily recommended any student who tests positive for Covid to isolate OFF CAMPUS if they are part of Michigan housing – even suggesting students get their own hotel rooms!

Say what? In this economy?

CALLS FOR MORE RESTRICTIONS

Unfortunately, what we are already seeing is the politicization and divisiveness once again of Covid and Covid politics. Just ask Howard Stern.

In the end of course, it’s only going to hurt the average citizen. The CDC and Big Pharma can hardly contain themselves with their new Covid vaccine that’s being released in the coming weeks. This coming from the same Big Pharma that has had the FDA already pulled the original Covid vaccine as well as completely ban Johnson & Johnson’s because apparently they realized that it wasn’t safe for humans to take. I’m sure anyone that took it is real happy to learn of that news.

There will be a new Covid vaccine in the coming weeks. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

WILL PEOPLE START AVOIDING TESTING?

What I think is actually going to happen is that because of these new isolation, cancellation-type policies, people are going to just stop testing altogether. Whereas if there was a coherent and reasonable policy on a case-by-case basis, I’d like to imagine that the average person would be willing to see if they have Covid or not.

But with this over-the-top call for isolations or bringing back mask mandates in schools despite the disaster that it caused from a learning standpoint to a generation of children, people are becoming fed up. They aren’t going to test – be it for Covid, strep, the flu, etc. because they simply don’t want the hassle. And around and around we go everyone.

Get ready folks, it’s going to be a long winter ahead.