University Of Michigan Wants Students To Isolate For 5 Days If They Test Positive For Covid – So What Happens To Athletes?

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Or that’s at least how some people would like it to be as the country finds itself once again being inundated with Covid hysteria.

As if being a parent wasn’t difficult enough, now they find themselves having to wonder once again what their children’s schools are going to mandate as “the threat of Covid” becomes a daily conversation.

We are already seeing it … mask mandates at elementary schools in states such as Alabama and Maryland, high school football games being cancelled in California, Covid vaccine mandates for college students, etc.

And now this.

University of Michigan is making headlines over their Covid policy. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

STUDENTS TO GO TO HOTEL ROOMS?

The University of Michigan sent out a notice to all students last week about having to take a 5-day isolation period should they test positive for Covid-19. They don’t mean isolating by staying in their dorm room… they mean HAVING TO LEAVE their actual residency if they are part of Michigan housing – even suggesting that students may have to book their own hotel rooms should the school’s isolation housing become full. (Last year, they had 500 isolation rooms, however some were demolished. An inquiry to the school said they were looking into how many were available this semester however they believed they had plenty as of now)

HERE WE GO AGAIN?

The letter that was sent to all students was titled, “Campus Covid-19 resources and guidelines,” and gave recommendations including that “masking remains an effective strategy for personal protection,” which even a CNN broadcaster questioned the effectiveness of during an interview this past weekend with Dr. Fauci.

Fauci admits that masks don’t work for the public at large but still absurdly claims masks work on an individual basis. More subterfuge. pic.twitter.com/UcjOa8flkr — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 3, 2023

Michigan’s letter then talks about isolation for some students that do test positive. The wording is unclear and has even led to confusion from students as to what or where to go.

“Students in Michigan housing must leave their residence halls during isolation, even if they are in a single room,” the letter reads before suggesting that they could be moved to specialized isolation rooms, a relative or friend or even a hotel space. Yes, a hotel space – ya know, added to the $20,000 tuition they’re already paying.

THE PROBLEM IS…

With Covid once again becoming a hot topic issue – coincidentally as new vaccines are being released in the coming weeks as well as the election cycle ramps up, it’s inevitable going to become a divisive topic.

I’m sorry but think back when you were a college student. Do you honestly believe if you were told that if you informed the college that you tested positive for Covid that you would have to possibly isolate for 5 days somewhere else – even perhaps getting some random hotel room?

Absolutely not.

And you know who else isn’t going to inform people they are sick? Athletes.

(I reached out to the University of Michigan’s athletic department for comment multiple times if their protocols have changed with the school’s isolation recommendations, but haven’t heard back)

WILL PEOPLE ACTUALLY REPORT IF THEY ARE SICK?

Unfortunately what has happened is that because the five-letter “COVID” word has become such a manic, DefCon level 1 freak out, if someone actually is sick they are very well not going to want to see a doctor or get tested.

So say you have a sore throat that could very well be strep. Instead of going to the doctors to get it checked out, you may now just bear thru it – at the same time giving strep to people around you, all because you don’t want to find out you have Covid because of the insaneness that comes with it. And if you’re an athlete, you DEFINITELY don’t want to get tested and sit out a practice or a game.

As of now, the U of Michigan does not mandate Covid testing – even if your room mate recently had it.

However, it will be interesting to see if that changes because if they start making athletes take Covid tests, then we have completely turned the clocks back to 2020 and 2021.