Schools Closing Again, In Latest Sign Of Endless COVID Restrictions

The commitment to COVID-era restrictions for certain authority figures is apparently permanent.

As the media continues its relentless push to bring back masks, administrators in school districts across the country are following suit with similarly unproven interventions.

A school district in Kentucky has reportedly decided to suspend in-person classes for a week, if not longer. Just a few weeks after returning to school, kids are being forced to remote learning. All because the district claims to be dealing with COVID, strep throat and the flu.

Another district in South Texas closed schools for several days this week due to a “COVID outbreak.”

These closures come on the heels of study after study and review after review showing that due to school closures, many American school children fell behind in learning by at least a year.

READ: SCHOOL CLOSURES RESULTED IN HALF OF AMERICA’S STUDENTS FALLING BEHIND AN ENTIRE YEAR

So we know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that school closures harmed children, hurt their learning and educational growth, and had no impact on the spread of the virus. In short, they accomplished nothing and harmed millions.

And now they’re coming back because school administrators can’t accept that COVID will cause infections permanently. Completely inexcusable.

School closures are forcing children into remote learning. (Getty Images)

COVID Extremism Continuing To Harm Children

These absurd policies are a direct result of the extremism of so-called “experts” like Anthony Fauci and the CDC, who relentlessly fear mongered about the dangers of COVID to children.

Even after it became abundantly, and inarguably, clear that COVID posed virtually no risk to kids, they refused to relent on their messaging. All because they wouldn’t admit they were wrong.

READ: NEW STUDY SHOWS COVID POSES EXCEPTIONALLY LOW RISKS TO KIDS, FURTHER DISCREDITING SCHOOL CLOSURES

And here we are, three and a half years into COVID, and administrators continue to appeal to authority in justifying unjustifiable closures.

For decades, schools have stayed open even as a few kids deal with normal childhood illness. Now though, panic, fear, misinformation and cowardice mean that at the slightest sign of an “outbreak,” terrified administrators rush to shut schools down.

COVID, as an endemic virus, will permanently cause outbreaks at periodic intervals as population immunity wanes. If administrators refuse to accept that reality, these kinds of pseudoscientific policies will continue forever. In large part because Fauci, the CDC and others refuse to acknowledge their mistakes.

By legitimizing school closures during the pandemic, politicians and experts have harmed millions. And based on the start of this year, that harm is set to continue.