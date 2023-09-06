Howard Stern Hopes And Calls For Return Of Covid Lockdowns

Videos by OutKick

A caller asked Howard Stern if he planned to return to his studio after spending the last three years at his home to evade Covid.

Stern said no. In fact, he’s more worried now than he has been. He says the threat of a new Covid wave has him in a state of paranoia.

“I’m going crazy with this. My wife yelled at me last night. We got into a fight. You know how paranoid I am about getting covid. I haven’t gotten it, and I’m pretty safe, and I really don’t want to get it,” Stern said.

“Everyone goes, ‘Don’t worry, it’s just a cold for me.’ It’ll probably be way worse. You know what I mean? I mean, I’m the lucky one who will completely fall apart. My wife’s considerably younger than me, as you might have heard. She’s not as concerned about getting Covid as I am, because, you know, I’m an older dude.”

Stern says his wife has plans to travel, but he might stay home and lock himself down.

“Beth has a bunch of plans. She has like a wedding shower to go to and lunch to go to with a friend and a dinner and a blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. So, you know, we’re really making an effort. We go out to restaurants. We went to the Ed Sheeran concert. We’ve really been out there. I haven’t gotten covid. And I’m like, you know what? If I get it, I get it,” Stern said.

“Then all of a sudden they announce there’s a new strain of covid and it’s on the rise. And, you know, people are being hospitalized. ‘It’s time to go back down into lockdown.’ And I’m like, you mean I’m just emerging and now I’m going back into lockdown.”

Stern isn’t kidding. New Howard doesn’t joke. Particularly, on the topic of Covid.

The New York Post reported last October that Stern dined out with friends for the first time since the start of Covid, two and half years prior:

Germaphobe Howard Stern leaves 'bunker' to dine with pals for first time since 2020 https://t.co/W1j6xj5iNQ pic.twitter.com/QKDbUFaV3S — New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2022

Covid frightened no one in media more than it did Howard Stern.

Some notable examples include him demanding the NFL throw Aaron Rodgers out of the league for not being vaxxed, complaining about Oprah hosting a dinner party without masks, and blaming Kirstie Alley’s colon cancer on her anti-science approach to the pandemic (whatever that means).

Bill Maher considers Stern a friend. He missed him. Yet he fears will never see him again. At least not alive.

“I have a long storied history, ups and downs with [Howard], and it’s just — I find it so sad these days that I can’t see him because of the pandemic,” Maher told comedian Kevin Nealon.

“And I don’t think I’ll ever see him again because I don’t think he’ll ever leave the house because he’s what? No, you know, he’s very, very — look, I don’t want to judge it, but he’s scared of germs.”

He certainly won’t be leaving his house now, not after shows like The View declared Covid officially “back” this week.

Covid broke Howard Stern.

Covid and Donald Trump, to be exact.

And he hasn’t recovered.

Howard Stern is a fragile shell of his former self. He’s a sheep. No one would have more fun mocking 2023 Howard Stern than 1990’s Howard Stern.

So, to answer the caller’s question, no. Stern doesn’t plan to return to the studio. Howard Stern plans to return to his basement, in which he locked himself down from March 2022 to October 2022.